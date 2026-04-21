Lakers vs. Rockets – Game 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21

LeBron James and the Lakers look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their Best-of-Seven series against Kevin Durant and the Rockets tonight at crypto.com Arena in Southern California.

The question for the Rockets is “will Durant play”? The all-time great did not dress for the series opener due to a knee injury. Without him, the Rockets looked out of sorts and that is putting it kindly. Without their two leading scorers, Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), the Lakers rolled in Game 1 to a 107-98 win over the Houston Rockets.

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James took over as the Lakers’ No. 1 option with both Doncic and Reaves out. James rose to the occasion, posting 19 points, a game-high 13 assists and 8 rebounds. The Lakers also got a major contribution from Luke Kennard, who finished with a season-high 27 points (9-for-13 shooting, including 5- for-5 from three).

The Lakers succeeded in slowing down the pace of the game in Game 1, scoring just four fast break points in the win. Those four points tied for the second-fewest fast break points the Lakers recorded in a game this season. As a result of the slower pace, LA had fewer possessions but they made the most of them. The Lakers took only 66 field goal attempts but shot 60.6% from the field (40-for-66). As a reference point, the Lakers only shot 60% or better from the field 3 times during the regular season.

The stakes are of course high tonight, but specific to Game 2, know this stat: The Lakers have won 32 straight series after winning the first game of a playoff series, which is the longest streak in NBA history. The last time LA lost a series after going up 1-0 was in their 1993 First Round series against Phoenix (the Lakers were up 2-0 and lost in five games, 3-2).

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers vs. Rockets

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: crypto.com Arena

crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Lakers vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (+160), Houston Rockets (-192)

Los Angeles Lakers (+160), Houston Rockets (-192) Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Total: 206.5 points

This game opened Rockets -4.5 with the Game Total set at 205.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Marcus Smart

SG Luke Kennard

C DeAndre Ayton

SF LeBron James

PF Rui Hachimura

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Josh Okogie

SG Reed Shephard

C Alperen Sengun

PF Jabari Smith Jr.

Injury Report: Lakers vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Austin Reaves (oblique) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game Fred VanVleet (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Steven Adams (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

HLs: T’Wolves rally against Nuggets to even series The Minnesota Timberwolves mounted a 19-point comeback against the Denver Nuggets to even the first-round series.

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers vs. Rockets

The Lakers are 29-13 at home this season

The Rockets are 22-20 on the road this season

The Lakers are 46-36-1 ATS this season

Houston is 36-47 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 39 of the Rockets’ 83 games this season (39-44)

The OVER has cashed in 42 of the Lakers’ 83 games this season (42-41)

Luke Kennard led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage during the regular season among qualified players (47.8%)

led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage during the regular season among qualified players (47.8%) LeBron James has played in 5 of the last 6 games (incl. playoff Game 1) since Doncic and Reaves have been out, and he has recorded a double-double in 4 of those 5 games played

has played in 5 of the last 6 games (incl. playoff Game 1) since Doncic and Reaves have been out, and he has recorded a double-double in 4 of those 5 games played The double-double was the 145th of James’ playoff career which is the 3rd-most all-time, only trailing the Spurs’ Tim Duncan (164) and the Lakers’ Magic Johnson (157)



Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Lakers and Rockets game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Rockets -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 206.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

