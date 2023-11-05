 Skip navigation
LaMelo playing defense — he knocks the ball away from Haliburton to seal Hornets win

  
Published November 5, 2023 11:56 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 4: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Bruce Brown #11 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is not an elite good solid defender.

However, Saturday night with time running out, the Hornets up one and the ball in the hands of Tyrese Haliburton — who had already dropped 43 in the game — LaMelo made an impressive defensive play to seal the win.

Ball had 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting for the game but with 11 dimes. Defensive center Mark Williams showed he is capable of making a difference on the other end and scored 27, Gordon Hayward had 23 and Terry Rozier 22 for Charlotte.

Indiana dropped to 3-3 on the season with the kind of game good teams don’t lose, but the Pacers allowed 74 points in the paint and that — as well as the Hornets going 23-of-23 from the free throw line — was the difference. That shouldn’t obscure a great night from Haliburton, who looks like an All-Star.

