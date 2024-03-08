 Skip navigation
LeBron playing through ankle issue, sounds like he will be for the rest of the season

  
Published March 8, 2024 01:14 PM
Lakers vs Kings in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6, 2024: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stares at the crowd after getting fouled while driving to the basket by the Sacramento Kings int he first half on March 6, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

LeBron James sat out the game before and the game after the All-Star break due to an ongoing ankle issue — although he played 14 minutes in the All-Star Game itself and looked spry throwing down a monster dunk.

That trend of him playing through his ankle issues has continued. LeBron looked good putting up 26 points last weekend in a loss to Denver, then showed no signs of an issue scoring 19 and playing strong defense Monday night in a win over the Thunder. However, LeBron left the Lakers’ loss to the Kings on Wednesday night with 3:55 remaining because of ankle soreness. After the game, he made it sound like this is something that he will be dealing with for the rest of the season and playoffs.

“It’s just my ankle. It’s just what I’ve been dealing with before the [All-Star] break, after the break. I’m just managing it the best way I can,” LeBron said. When first asked about it, LeBron said, “I’ll be all right.”

This sounds like something the 39-year-old has to manage the rest of the season and playoffs, he is officially questionable for the Lakers game against the Bucks Friday night. LeBron has a long history of playing through and not being slowed, this season and postseason — however long it lasts for Los Angeles — will just add to that.

LeBron remains the energy barometer for the Lakers, playing at an All-NBA level and averaging 25.3 points, 8 assists and 7.1 rebounds a game — the Lakers go as he goes nightly. That LeBron has to be the energy barometer for this team is another discussion, but he has been up to the task. Despite his and Anthony Davis’ play, the Lakers sit tied with the Warriors for the 9/10 seeds in the West, with both looking to climb in the standings over the final weeks of the season. For the Lakers to do that will require even more from LeBron.

