Mavericks’ Anthony Davis to miss at least two games due to low-grade left calf strain

Anthony Davis limped off the court not to return, after landing following a first-quarter basket against Indiana on Wednesday night. Now comes the news that he has suffered a low-grade calf strain and will miss at least a couple of games.

Davis will miss the team’s next two games and be re-evaluated after the road trip. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 31, 2025

Dallas, 2-3 on the young season, is heading on the road to take on Detroit and Houston before returning home to take on New Orleans.

Davis had been listed as probable before the Pacers game due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Mixing a calf strain and an Achilles issue can lead to a potentially much more serious issue, which is why we should expect the Mavericks to be cautious with his return. Davis has a long history of nagging injuries, which have limited his time on the court, having played in 65+ games just once since 2018.

For the season, Davis is averaging 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, both leading the Mavericks.

Injuries are piling up in Dallas. Center Daniel Gafford has yet to play this season due to a sprained right ankle. The team’s other center, Dereck Lively II, was out against the Pacers with a right knee sprain. On top of that, this team misses Kyrie Irving, who remains out recovering from a torn ACL and isn’t expected to return until mid-season, but there is no timeline.

