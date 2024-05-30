 Skip navigation
Mavericks Dereck Lively upgraded to questionable for Game 5 with neck sprain

  
Published May 29, 2024 09:37 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) dunks in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

In the three games he played against Minnesota, the Dallas Mavericks are +22 when Dereck Lively is on the court. In the one game he missed, Dallas lost.

It’s not that simple, but it also paints a picture of how important he has been to the Mavericks this series — it was obvious during Game 4 how much Lively was missed.

Lively has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 on Thursday night.

That is no guarantee he will play — Lively was questionable for a time before Game 4 but was ruled out early. This seems more optimistic.

Lively was injured in Game 3 when Karl-Anthony Towns unintentionally kneed him in the back of the head as Lively was going to the ground. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes, then went straight to the locker room, not to return with a neck sprain.

Lively comes off the bench and his athletic rim protection has been a crucial part of how Dallas has kept Anthony Edwards out of the paint, plus on the other end he has been a high-flying finisher of Luka Doncic’s lobs. Without him in Game 4, Jason Kidd briefly tried Dwight Powell but that didn’t work. Maxi Kleber returned from weeks off following a shoulder dislocation and looked hesitant to shoot, but also he does not provide the same kind of rim protection Lively does.

“Yeah, he’s a big piece to our defense and offense,” Doncic said after Game 4. “So we miss him a lot.”

They may not have to miss him on Thursday night.

