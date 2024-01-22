 Skip navigation
Mavericks reportedly interested in Kuzma but Wizards keeping price high

  
Published January 22, 2024 12:12 PM
Denver Nuggets v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena on January 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are sellers at the trade deadline — but don’t think of this as a firesale.

Two teams in need of wing help — the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings — have their eye on the Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter. Both teams were interested in Pascal Siakam, but with him now a Pacer their eyes have turned toward Kuzma, a solid 6'9″ wing averaging 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists a night.

However, the Wizards are keeping the price high for Kuzma — two first-round picks, according to Stein. And The Wizards don’t want a couple of low, non-lottery picks (like the Raptors got in the Siakam trade), they want respectable first-rounders. This is especially true if we’re talking 2024 picks, as most teams consider this a down draft. From Stein:

The Wizards, though, are under no real pressure to trade Kuzma in this transaction window. Not with Kuzma in Year 1 of a four-year, $90 million contract that pays out $25.6 million this season but descends all the way to $19.4 million in Year 4.

The Kings are also rumored to be looking at Jerami Grant from Portland and Bojan Bogdanovic of the Pistons, according to Matt Moore at The Action Network.

Washington also is listening to trade offers for point guard Tyus Jones and big man Daniel Gafford but wants a first-round pick for either of them, Stein reports. Jones is an unrestricted free agent after this season and is known to want a starting spot and a next contract to match, any team trading for him has to keep that in mind (and it will be tough for Washington to get a first-round pick for a potential rental like Jones).

Expect a lot more Kuzma rumors between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but don’t be so sure he gets moved (at least until the offseason).

