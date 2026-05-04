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NBA Playoff Highlights

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards reportedly expected to play in Game 1 against San Antonio Monday

  
Published May 4, 2026 03:41 PM

How critical is Anthony Edwards to Minnesota’s chances in a matchup with San Antonio? When they met in January, Edwards dropped 55 points on the Spurs (his season high) in a game the Timberwolves still lost by 3. Without him, it’s going to be tough for them to score.

Which is why it’s good news that Edwards is expected to suit up and play for Minnesota in Game 1 on Monday night, just nine days after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic confirmed the news, but added that Edwards’ exact role — whether he starts or comes off the bench and if there is a minutes limit — is still being discussed.

You can watch Edwards’ return in Game 1 on Peacock, starting at 9:30 ET.

Edwards suffered a nasty knee hyperextension and, with that, a bone bruise in Game 4 against Denver. The Timberwolves went on to close out the series without him or his starting backcourt mate, Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles in that same game.

Officially, Edwards remains listed as questionable for Game 1, something not likely to change until much closer to game time. The team said a day before that Edwards “has been cleared for on-court basketball activities” after missing just two games due to a knee hyperextension and bone bruise.

The other looming question when Edwards returns: What version of him do we see? Is he at 80%? 90%? Will he look like himself?

Minnesota needs him to be close to his best in a tough matchup against the No. 2 seed Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

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