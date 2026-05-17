Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 7 Round 2 NBA Playoffs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 17

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers meet for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Detroit won Game 6, 115-94, in Cleveland to tie up the series at 3-3. The Pistons win broke the Cavaliers’ undefeated home record.

Detroit shot 52% from the field to Cleveland’s 39% in Game 6, plus the Pistons were hot from deep with 44% of their triples made. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 21 points, but it was about Jalen Duren and his impact after playing his best game of the series. Duren tied a playoff-high with 15 points and posted his fourth double-double with 11 rebounds, plus three blocks. Detroit won Game 7 at home versus Orlando, 116-94, in the first round.

Four out of five starters for Cleveland scored double-digits as James Harden led the pack with 23 points. Outside of those four, the rest of the team combined for 22 points on 7-of-24 from the field (29.1%) and 5-for-16 from three (31.2%). The Cavaliers will need more from their bench in Game 7. Cleveland won Game 7 at home versus Toronto in the first round, 114-102. The Cavaliers are 1-5 in playoff road games with their only win coming in OT at Detroit in Game 5.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-185), Cleveland Cavaliers (+154)

Detroit Pistons (-185), Cleveland Cavaliers (+154) Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Total: 205.5 points

This game opened Pistons -4.5 with the Total set at 206.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson (questionable)

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 7. Huerter missed Game 6 after playing three minutes in Game 5.

is listed as for Game 7. Huerter missed Game 6 after playing three minutes in Game 5. Duncan Robinson (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 7. Robinson played 20 minutes and scored 14 points in Game 6.

is listed as for Game 7. Robinson played 20 minutes and scored 14 points in Game 6. Caris LeVert (heel) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6. LeVert played 29 minutes and scored 8 points in Game 6.

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 50-45 ATS on the season

Detroit is 25-22 ATS at home

Detroit is 50-44-1 to the Under

Detroit is 25-22 to the Under at home

Cleveland has the second worst ATS record at 39-56

Cleveland is 9-7 ATS as a road underdog and 7-9 on the ML

Cleveland is 9-7 to the Under as a home underdog

Cleveland is 48-47 to the Under on the season

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Cavaliers and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 205.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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