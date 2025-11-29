NBA Cup 2025: Quarterfinal knockout-round games set, see schedule, breakdown of matchups

We are on to the knockout round.

There was plenty of drama on the final night of NBA Cup group play, with the Magic, Thunder, and Spurs winning their way in, while losses by the Cavaliers and Pistons opened the door for Miami to make it in as a Wild card.

Here are the four quarterfinal games, with how the teams got there and some quick analysis.

The stage is set for the Knockout Rounds 🏆



Quarterfinals @emirates NBA Cup action takes place on Tuesday, 12/9 and Wednesday, 12/10 on Prime!

Eastern Conference

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

Dec. 9

How they got here: Orlando clinched East Group B and the No. 1 overall seed with a win over Detroit on Friday. That Pistons loss, plus a Cavaliers loss, opened the door and Miami walked through it to advance as the Wild Card with a 3-1 record.

Game Analysis: Orlando has found its footing and gone 6-2 with Paolo Banchero out — the team is making quick decisions, the ball is moving, the pace is up and the Magic’s elite defense from a season ago is starting to round into form. By this game on Dec. 9 Banchero is expected to be back in the lineup, but can he fit in with what has been working in Orlando — the model for that might be Tyler Herro in Miami. The Heat began the season without their All-Star, but the combination of a new-style attacking offense that shuns picks in favor of isolation attacks, as well as brilliant play from Norman Powell, has made the Heat one of the best stories of the first quarter of the NBA Season. When Herro returned, he blended right into this system and made it even better. If Banchero can’t do that or Orlando struggles at all, this Heat team will exploit it.

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

Dec. 9

How they got here: Toronto advanced as the No. 2 seed with a 4-0 record in NBA Cup play, but it had clinched its spot a week ago with a win over Washington. New York secured its spot by beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee on Friday and clinching Group B, thanks to some big Duece McBride 3-pointers helping the team pull away in the fourth.

Game Analysis: The RJ Barrett revenge game? Styles make fights and this is a good one. Toronto wants to run — it starts more of its possessions in transition than any team in the league, and it’s got the athletes who can finish in space with Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. The Knicks are bottom 10 in the league in percentage of plays that start in transition, but they have the league’s sixth-best first-shot halfcourt offense behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Which team dictates the style of game wins here, and when the Knicks do slow the game down, can Brandon Ingram dominate in the halfcourt for the Raptors?

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

Dec. 10

How they got here: This game will be a rematch of the one we saw Friday night, which the Thunder won 123-119 behind 37 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With that, the Thunder won West Group A, but the Suns were still 3-1 in group play and had the point differential to advance as the Wild Card.

Game Analysis: Nobody has been able to slow down the 19-1 Thunder this season, but Phoenix showed how it can give them a game — and why the Suns have been one of the surprise teams of the NBA this season — with its balanced attack. Sure, SGA had the headlines, but Oklahoma City got Jalen Williams back on Friday, and while his shot looked understandably rusty (this was his first game back following offseason wrist surgeries), he finished with 11 points, eight assists, and he played some high-level defense. Phoenix had six players score in double digits, led by Collin Gillespie with 24 and Devin Booker with 21. Phoenix has been a surprise this season, but they’re legit, and this will be a big stage for them to show the rest of the NBA just that.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10

How they got here: The Lakers clinched West Group B on Tuesday night with a convincing win over the Clippers, then secured home court Friday with a victory over Anthony Davis and Dallas (a game played on a regular NBA court after Luka Doncic called the Lakers’ one “dangerous” after the Clippers game; the NBA Cup court is supposed to be back for this game). The win against Dallas summed up the Lakers this season: The Mavs made a fourth-quarter push and took a one-point lead, then Doncic and Austin Reaves took over on their way to a combined 73 points on the night (LeBron James is now a very good third option in Los Angeles).

San Antonio won West Group C by beating Denver — and doing it without Victor Wembanyama or Stephon Castle, both out injured (it’s unlikely that Wemby is back for this coming NBA Cup game). Devin Vassell was 7-of-9 from 3-point range on his way to 35 points for San Antonio, who also got 25 points and 10 boards from Julian Champagnie, who is having a strong season in Texas.

Game Analysis: San Antonio has gone an impressive 5-1 without Wembanyama, thanks to great play from DeAaron Fox leading the fifth-best offense in the league over that stretch. That will make an intriguing matchup against a Lakers team with an elite offense behind Doncic — who is playing like an MVP and leads the league in scoring at 35.1 per game — and just enough defense. Bet the over on this one, then grab the popcorn, it should be entertaining.

When are the NBA Cup quarterfinals, Finals

Here is the schedule for the quarterfinals and beyond:

Quarterfinals: Dec. 9 and 10 (at home of higher-seeded team)

Semifinals: Dec. 13 (Las Vegas)

Championship: Dec. 16 (Las Vegas)

How much money does the champion get?

Make no mistake, for the players it is all about the money — and the teams that have advanced this far will get some payday, but they all have their eye on the big prize.

“I think half a million dollars is still a good amount of money to be able to motivate you to want to win games,” the Lakers’ Jake LaRavia told NBC Sports.

Players on teams that advance out of the group stage receive bonuses from a league-sponsored prize pool, with teams that advance further receiving more. It breaks down this way:

• Each player on the team that wins the championship: $530,933

• Each player on the team that loses in the championship: $212,373

• Each player on a team that loses in the semifinals: $106,187

• Each player on a team that loses in the quarterfinals: $53,093

