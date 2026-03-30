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Kentucky Derby contenders emerge in prep races, but long road remains to first Saturday in May

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Should Webb have been penalized for move on Prado?
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Simonson earns best save of the weekend in Detroit

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NBA Playoff scenarios for Monday, March 30: Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets can clinch playoff spots

  
Published March 30, 2026 04:44 PM

Three marquee NBA teams can secure their playoff seeding on Monday night, and there are a couple of must-watch games with playoff seeding on the line. Here’s what you need to know about NBA playoff scenarios for March 30.

Playoff Scenarios

• The Los Angeles Lakers can clinch a playoff spot and the Pacific Division title with a win over the Washington Wizards and a Phoenix loss at Memphis. The Lakers will have to pick up that win without Luka Doncic in the lineup, he is suspended for the game after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season over the weekend.

• Denver can clinch a playoff spot with the exact same scenario above: A Lakers win over Washington and a Phoenix loss to Memphis.

• New York has the night off, but the No. 3 seed in the East can still clinch a playoff spot if Miami beats Philadelphia (in a game that is important for the East’s tight 5-10 seeding race.

• Detroit will clinch the Central Division title with a win against Oklahoma City in the best game of the night. The Pistons can also clinch that title if the Cavaliers are upset by the Jazz Monday night.

Games to Watch

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat (7 p.m. ET, Peacock)

These two teams are just 2.5 games apart in the crowded middle of the Eastern Conference, but headed in opposite directions. Philadelphia has finally gotten healthy with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all expected to play. The No. 7 seed 76ers are just half a game behind the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks, so a win here is a huge boost for Philly. Miami is 1-7 in its last eight games.

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder (9:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)

This is a potential NBA Finals preview, with both teams sitting as the No. 1 seeds in their conferences. However, this isn’t all about sending a statement for June, both of these teams are trying to hold off hot teams (Boston and San Antonio) to maintain those No. 1 seeds, so the wins matter. Detroit will be without Cade Cunningham, but has gone 5-1 without its All-Star.

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