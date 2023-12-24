NBA trade rumors: Kyle Kuzma might net Wizards first-round pick, no LaVine sweepstakes

This past week, decision makers from a lot of teams were in Orlando for the annual G-League showcase, a place where a lot of trade talk first starts to find traction... unless we’re talking about Zach LaVine. Actually, there was not a lot of noise on just about any trades out of Orlando, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Still, here’s a roundup of the latest trade buzz.

Kyle Kuzma might net Wizards a first-round pick

The stumbling Washington Wizards are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline with multiple players potentially available: Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. Of that group, Kuzma could net the Wizards something of real value in return, Fischer said.

The four-year, $90 million deal they signed with Kyle Kuzma in free agency is considered quite valuable among rival personnel and could bring back some legitimate first-round draft capital for the rebuilding Wizards. The same goes for starting point guard Tyus Jones, who’s in the final season of a two-year, $29 million contract.

There is not much of a market for Jordan Poole, which isn’t surprising if you have watched him play this season (he’s putting up counting stats at 17.5 points a game, but with below-league-average efficiency).

If Hawks are sellers a lot of teams interested in Murray, Capela

Something needs to change in Atlanta, where the Hawks are an unimpressive 12-16 on the season and could be sellers at the trade deadline, according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. At the top of that list could be guard Dejounte Murray — with the Knicks having interest.

The Knicks are among several teams who’ve expressed exploratory trade interest in Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, league sources told HoopsHype. Murray can’t be traded until Jan. 9 after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks in July. However, given Atlanta’s sluggish start to the season as a fringe Play-In team following Jalen Johnson’s injury, nothing can be considered off the table for the Hawks in addition to usual trade suspects De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela.

There are a number of teams looking for help along the front lines, which could make Capela someone to watch around the trade deadline, something Fischer echoed.

Atlanta dangled Capela this past offseason, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and held significant discussions with the Dallas Mavericks before talks fell apart. The Hawks have left rival teams with the impression they are still open to moving one of, if not both, Capela and De’Andre Hunter, whom Atlanta discussed with Indiana, Detroit and Toronto this offseason, sources said.

Still not much of a LaVine trade market

Every time we report on a trade for Zach LaVine, the theme is the same — there isn’t much of a market. Fischer reported the same thing out of the G-League Showcase in Orlando.

There are no Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes unfolding for the Chicago Bulls.

Just to recap why this is so, LaVine is seen around the league as an elite isolation scorer — averaging 21 points a game this season — but beyond that he’s not seen as a guy who impacts winning at a high level. Plus he has trouble staying healthy (and is out right now with a foot issue). Teams would live with that at the right price, but LaVine is making $40 million this season and has three years, $138 million on the books beyond this season. That’s the cost of a top-two player on a playoff team and plenty of front offices are not sure LaVine can be that consistently. It’s hard to see where the market loosens up for him (

probably not the Lakers).

Don’t expect a Lauri Markkanen trade

While we’re throwing cold water on trade rumors...

The Jazz will be sellers at the trade deadline with Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton available for

teams that want guard depth, but echoing earlier reports, don’t bet on a Lauri Markkanen trade happening, reports Scotto at Hoopshype.

A majority of NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Markkanen will remain in Utah for several reasons: He wants to stay in Utah, the price tag for him is too high with his looming free agency, and he can renegotiate and extend his contract after the season. Multiple executives called the thought of Markkanen being traded “wishful thinking.”

Expect the Jazz to renegotiate and/or extend Markkanen before next season.

