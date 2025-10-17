NBA’s new ‘Tap to Watch’ feature will make it easy to find games, taking viewers directly to broadcast

The NBA feels different this season — and not just because we all sense the changing of the guard from the LeBron/Curry/Durant era to a younger generation of stars such as Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It’s also because of the league’s new broadcast partners bringing new energy, including the NBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock. Those new partners mean fans will have to discover where to watch their favorite players and teams this season.

Through the NBA's partnership renewal with Disney and new agreements with NBCUniversal and Amazon, the 2025-26 schedule of national games will generally feature Mondays on Peacock, Tuesdays on NBC/Peacock, Wednesdays on ESPN/ESPN App

The NBA is making that easier with its new “Tap to Watch” digital initiative — one button to click that takes you directly to the broadcast of the game, whether it is national, local, or NBA League Pass.

Available on NBA.com and the NBA app, a version of it will also be available here at NBCSports.com. Fans will find the same thing with the NBA’s other broadcast partners, as well as NBA partners such as Google, Meta, X, Snap, Reddit, Roku, Dapper Labs and more. Wherever a fan may be online checking the score of the game, there will be one “Tap to Watch” button that can take you directly to that game’s broadcast, making finding it that much easier.

“We’re proud to collaborate with our partners across the NBA digital ecosystem to make live games more accessible for our fans with Tap to Watch,” said NBA Head of Direct-to-Consumer Products, Technology & Operations Chris Benyarko. “Whether scrolling social media, using the NBA App, or checking scores on a partner platform, fans will know exactly where our games are and be taken directly to them.”

The NBA season tips off Tuesday, Oct. 21, with a doubleheader here on NBC and Peacock. First up, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will get their championship rings and raise the first-ever championship banner to the rafters in Oklahoma City — all in front of the Rockets and Kevin Durant, the franchise legend who left to head to the Bay Area to get his rings. After that, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a battle of two other legendary franchises that still have championship goals in the West.

If you have any trouble finding those games, or any other during the season, just find the “Tap to Watch” links that will be everywhere.