 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuavlreaction_240317.jpg
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
nbc_pl_avlzaniologoal_240317.jpg
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami wins Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuavlreaction_240317.jpg
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
nbc_pl_avlzaniologoal_240317.jpg
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nurse “hoping so and pretty confident” Embiid will return to 76ers before playoffs

  
Published March 17, 2024 12:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 08: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on March 08, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to make any kind of postseason run out of the play-in — or avoid the play-in and make a run from sixth — they will need Joel Embiid back. The team is 8-13 since Embiid underwent surgery on his torn left lateral meniscus.

There remains no timeline for his return from the surgery but coach Nick Nurse sounded optimistic Embiid could be back before the playoffs start, speaking to the media Saturday, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“He did see the doctor last week,” Nurse said. “They’re happy with the progress. The whispers of him being on court I believe are true, but I haven’t seen any of it. We’ve been gone for a long time — just got back yesterday — and I haven’t seen him....

“I think it’s tricky,” Nurse said Saturday night... “I think there’s always stages of how these things progress. Everybody wants to know, ‘Well, how long is it going to be?’ And they give a pretty wide range of that because everybody heals differently. There’s things that go smoothly, there’s things that set back … there’s all kinds of stuff like that. So I think we’re just trying to take it as it comes, get him healthy — get him really healthy — and get him back when he’s ready to go.”

Nurse was then asked if he is confident Embiid will return this season.

“I’m still hoping so and pretty confident, yes,” Nurse said.

So are 76ers fans.

Embiid was again playing at an MVP level before the injury, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game as well as playing elite rim-protecting defense. The 76ers have a -1.6 net rating this season when he is off the court but have looked like a playoff threat with him on it. Philly needs not just to get Embiid back on the court but to get MVP-level Embiid back if they are going to be a postseason threat.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers