Orlando Magic, center Wendell Carter Jr. agree to three-year, $59 million extension

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Nebraska
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Fortinet Cup Championship - Round Three
Qualifiers for PGA Tour’s Utah event include pair that bypassed pre-q because of error

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_carter_241007.jpg
What makes Carter such an ‘explosive’ defender
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241007.jpg
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241007.jpg
Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Nebraska
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats
Fortinet Cup Championship - Round Three
Qualifiers for PGA Tour’s Utah event include pair that bypassed pre-q because of error

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_carter_241007.jpg
What makes Carter such an ‘explosive’ defender
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241007.jpg
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241007.jpg
Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Orlando Magic, center Wendell Carter Jr. agree to three-year, $59 million extension

  
Published October 7, 2024 10:54 PM

Wendell Carter Jr. has developed into a quality center who fits how the Orlando Magic want to play — a plus defender who can score around the rim and stretch the floor from 3 — so the Magic locked him up.

Carter and the Magic agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and soon after made official by the Magic.

Carter has two years, $22.8 million remaining on his current four-year contract, now this $59 gets tacked on, meaning he is under contract for the next five years. Because of the six-month rule, Carter cannot be traded at the deadline this year, not that the Magic were planning to do that anyway.

Orlando has now locked up their frontcourt with Franz Wager and Jonathan Isaac agreeing to contract extensions over the summer. Paolo Banchero is the only part of that frontcourt core who has yet to sign an extension, but his max deal is unquestionably coming.

The Magic are hoping that Carter can stay healthy. He played in 55 games a season ago and has never appeared in more than 62 games. After last season, Carter underwent surgery on his left hand, something the team called preventative as a steel plate was put in to support a previous fracture.

Carter averaged 11 points and 6.9 rebounds playing 25.6 minutes a night during last regular season. His minutes went up slightly in the playoffs (his first playoff appearance), and he averaged 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game.

Orlando is betting he gets to play in a lot more playoff games in the coming seasons.

Mentions
Wendell_Carter_Jr.jpg Wendell Carter Jr. Paolo Banchero.png Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner.png Franz Wagner Jonathan Isaac.png Jonathan Isaac Orlando Magic Primary Logo Orlando Magic