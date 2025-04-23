Pelicans new executive VP Joe Dumars says ‘no edict’ to trade Zion Williamson but sounds noncommittal

In the wake of the firing of David Griffin as the head of basketball operations in New Orleans and the rapid hiring of Joe Dumars to replace him, a report surfaced (and became a hot rumor around the league): Dumars was given orders from ownership to trade Zion Williamson and keep coach Willie Green.

Dumars denied that those orders exist, speaking to the media on Tuesday, but he also sounded like he was not opposed to the ideas. He was noncommittal. From Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic:

“No edicts,” he said. “None whatsoever. I read that last week, that I had a mandate. I was just like, if I had, no one has called me and told me that. No, really. Absolutely zero. When me and Mrs. Benson talked, she really just said what she said here. She said to me, ‘Joe I would love to know what it’s like to win an NBA title.’ That was it. That’s as close to an edict as you’ll get. I intend to do that, to get to know people first … I’m slowly starting to do that now and talk to everyone. But no mandate. Zero. Nothing like that.”

When asked about potential changes in direction, Dumars said he wanted to meet with a lot of people — including players and team personnel — and do a lot of listening, then make his decisions.

The way his comments played: I’ll talk Zion trade, but I’m not giving him away to some lowball offer.

Dumars said he knows coach Willie Green (who was in attendance at the press conference) but again, did not commit to keeping him.

“I’ve been knowing Willie forever — great man,” Dumars said, via the Associated Press.

Dumars said he has spoken to Zion a few times through his previous role as the NBA League Office’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations — the person in charge of player discipline. Zion has had some very public off-court episodes with significant others in his life, stuff that exploded on social media. He’s also been unreliable on the court, playing just 30 games due to injuries. Dumars said he wants a set of standards the Pelicans follow.

“You have to set standards — and you can’t waver from those standards,” Dumars said.

The Pelicans also are bringing in former Thunder and Pistons executive Troy Weaver to work under Dumars, reports Marc Spears of ESPN.

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Troy Weaver to be their Senior Vice-President under new President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars, a source told Andscape. The former Detroit Pistons general manager is departing the Washington Wizards where he was a senior advisor. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 23, 2025

It’s a lot of change and vague talk. Read into that what you will about the future of Zion in New Orleans, just don’t expect those trade rumors to quiet down.