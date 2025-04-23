Pelicans new executive VP Joe Dumars says ‘no edict’ to trade Zion Williamson but sounds noncommittal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rodney Childers.jpg
Rodney Childers out as crew chief for Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports
Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
Mariners at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 23
Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 23

Top Clips

jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rodney Childers.jpg
Rodney Childers out as crew chief for Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports
Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
Mariners at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 23
Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 23

Top Clips

jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pelicans new executive VP Joe Dumars says ‘no edict’ to trade Zion Williamson but sounds noncommittal

  
Published April 23, 2025 01:00 PM

In the wake of the firing of David Griffin as the head of basketball operations in New Orleans and the rapid hiring of Joe Dumars to replace him, a report surfaced (and became a hot rumor around the league): Dumars was given orders from ownership to trade Zion Williamson and keep coach Willie Green.

Dumars denied that those orders exist, speaking to the media on Tuesday, but he also sounded like he was not opposed to the ideas. He was noncommittal. From Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic:

“No edicts,” he said. “None whatsoever. I read that last week, that I had a mandate. I was just like, if I had, no one has called me and told me that. No, really. Absolutely zero. When me and Mrs. Benson talked, she really just said what she said here. She said to me, ‘Joe I would love to know what it’s like to win an NBA title.’ That was it. That’s as close to an edict as you’ll get. I intend to do that, to get to know people first … I’m slowly starting to do that now and talk to everyone. But no mandate. Zero. Nothing like that.”

When asked about potential changes in direction, Dumars said he wanted to meet with a lot of people — including players and team personnel — and do a lot of listening, then make his decisions.

The way his comments played: I’ll talk Zion trade, but I’m not giving him away to some lowball offer.

Dumars said he knows coach Willie Green (who was in attendance at the press conference) but again, did not commit to keeping him.

“I’ve been knowing Willie forever — great man,” Dumars said, via the Associated Press.

Dumars said he has spoken to Zion a few times through his previous role as the NBA League Office’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations — the person in charge of player discipline. Zion has had some very public off-court episodes with significant others in his life, stuff that exploded on social media. He’s also been unreliable on the court, playing just 30 games due to injuries. Dumars said he wants a set of standards the Pelicans follow.

“You have to set standards — and you can’t waver from those standards,” Dumars said.

The Pelicans also are bringing in former Thunder and Pistons executive Troy Weaver to work under Dumars, reports Marc Spears of ESPN.

It’s a lot of change and vague talk. Read into that what you will about the future of Zion in New Orleans, just don’t expect those trade rumors to quiet down.

Mentions
NOP_Williamson_Zion.jpg Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans