Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III out for remainder of season with torn labrum in right shoulder

The New Orleans Pelicans, already hit hard by injuries this season, now will be without another key player for the rest of this season: Trey Murphy III has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will need to undergo surgery, the team announced.

The Pelicans announced that Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a torn labrum and partial tear of the rotator cuff in his right shoulder. The injury occurred when Murphy III dislocated his right shoulder during the first quarter of tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons.… pic.twitter.com/5O8eIZjwmB — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 18, 2025

The injury happened just 49 seconds into the game Monday night when Murphy dislocated his shoulder going after a loose ball.

Really bad-looking shoulder injury for Trey Murphy III, as the Pelicans say he will not return to tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/G81anqY8ID — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) March 18, 2025

Murphy has taken a step forward this season and is averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. Once healthy, he and Jones form an impressive two-way core of wings to fit with whatever the Pelicans roster looks like next season.

Detroit had an easy time of it on Monday night, getting 24 points and eight assists from Cade Cunningham on their way to a 127-81 win. Simone Fontecchio added 23 points for Detroit, which got a much-needed win after dropping 4-of-6 coming in. Zion Williamson had 30 points to lead New Orleans.

