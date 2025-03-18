 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Jared Butler providing stability in Philly
France v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations
Six Nations review: France saves Galthié, England has mojo back and aging Ireland squad
Basketball: Unrivaled Final
Brittney Sykes hits game winner to help Rose beat Vinyl in the Unrivaled championship game

Top Clips

nbc_t24_mentalcoaches_250317.jpg
Why don’t Supercross riders have mental coaches?
nbc_t24_reedrookie_250317.jpg
What led to Reed’s early Supercross success?
carmicahel_reed.jpg
Carmichael, Reed recount favorite SX battles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Jared Butler providing stability in Philly
France v Scotland - Guinness Six Nations
Six Nations review: France saves Galthié, England has mojo back and aging Ireland squad
Basketball: Unrivaled Final
Brittney Sykes hits game winner to help Rose beat Vinyl in the Unrivaled championship game

Top Clips

nbc_t24_mentalcoaches_250317.jpg
Why don’t Supercross riders have mental coaches?
nbc_t24_reedrookie_250317.jpg
What led to Reed’s early Supercross success?
carmicahel_reed.jpg
Carmichael, Reed recount favorite SX battles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III out for remainder of season with torn labrum in right shoulder

  
Published March 18, 2025 01:33 AM

The New Orleans Pelicans, already hit hard by injuries this season, now will be without another key player for the rest of this season: Trey Murphy III has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will need to undergo surgery, the team announced.

The injury happened just 49 seconds into the game Monday night when Murphy dislocated his shoulder going after a loose ball.

Murphy has taken a step forward this season and is averaging 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. Once healthy, he and Jones form an impressive two-way core of wings to fit with whatever the Pelicans roster looks like next season.

Detroit had an easy time of it on Monday night, getting 24 points and eight assists from Cade Cunningham on their way to a 127-81 win. Simone Fontecchio added 23 points for Detroit, which got a much-needed win after dropping 4-of-6 coming in. Zion Williamson had 30 points to lead New Orleans.

Mentions
NOP_Murphy III_Trey.jpg Trey Murphy III DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham