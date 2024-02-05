 Skip navigation
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid set for procedure to fix lateral meniscus in left knee

  
Published February 4, 2024 08:33 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo an unspecified procedure this week to correct the injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The 76ers did not say on Sunday night how much time Embiid was expected to miss. The 76ers have a three-game homestand this week that opens Monday against Dallas.

The 76ers are 4-10 without Embiid this season.

Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury.

Embiid already has missed 13 games this season, all but ending his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA’s leading scorer at 35.3 points per game and is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He scored a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over San Antonio.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba