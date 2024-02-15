Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart allegedly punched Suns’ Eubanks in face before game

The Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart allegedly punched Phoenix Suns’ center Drew Ewbanks in the face during an altercation in the tunnels of the Footprint Center in Phoneix, where the two teams are set to meet on Wednesday night.

Details are scarce at this point, but here is what Shams Charania of The Athletic posted about the incident.

According to those sources, both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ lip area connected. Police needed to get involved to separate the two and were called to the scene. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review.

The Pistons released this statement:

“We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening’s game. We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

The Suns released a more definitive statement about the incident:

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Eubanks said this about the encounter, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

I asked Drew Eubanks about incident with Isaiah Stewart.



Said he was heading to the lockerroom inside arena when stopped by Stewart. Had words, and Eubanks said Stewart sucker punched him.



Security intervened and he's fine. Stewart is out tonight due to injury. #Suns #Pistons — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 15, 2024

Once the game started the referees had an incredibly tight whistle and ejected Devin Booker six minutes into the game for his second technical, and it’s difficult to see how his thumb’s up gesture earned that.

Devin Booker got his 2nd tech and got ejected in the first quarterpic.twitter.com/dKPZdRjHGD — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 15, 2024

Stewart and Eubanks went at each other more than a standard meeting when the teams faced off in November. Stewart was listed as out for Wednesday’s game, as he has been for the previous seven games, due to a sprained ankle. However, he was traveling with the Pistons and was expected to return after the All-Star break.

Stewart could be out much longer depending on the outcome of the NBA’s investigation.