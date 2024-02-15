 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying
Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying
Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart allegedly punched Suns’ Eubanks in face before game

  
Published February 14, 2024 09:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 24: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on January 24, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart allegedly punched Phoenix Suns’ center Drew Ewbanks in the face during an altercation in the tunnels of the Footprint Center in Phoneix, where the two teams are set to meet on Wednesday night.

Details are scarce at this point, but here is what Shams Charania of The Athletic posted about the incident.

According to those sources, both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ lip area connected. Police needed to get involved to separate the two and were called to the scene. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review.

The Pistons released this statement:

“We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening’s game. We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities.”

The Suns released a more definitive statement about the incident:

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Eubanks said this about the encounter, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Once the game started the referees had an incredibly tight whistle and ejected Devin Booker six minutes into the game for his second technical, and it’s difficult to see how his thumb’s up gesture earned that.

Stewart and Eubanks went at each other more than a standard meeting when the teams faced off in November. Stewart was listed as out for Wednesday’s game, as he has been for the previous seven games, due to a sprained ankle. However, he was traveling with the Pistons and was expected to return after the All-Star break.

Stewart could be out much longer depending on the outcome of the NBA’s investigation.

Mentions
Isaiah Stewart.png Isaiah Stewart Drew Eubanks.png Drew Eubanks Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons