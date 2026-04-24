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NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Matt Campbell is taking a patient approach with his rebuilt Penn State staff and roster
Chase Burns
Two-start pitchers: Chase Burns fronts a group of intriguing options as we head into the first week of May
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas at Florida
Women’s college basketball transfer updates: Top players available for 2026 window

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Anderson makes it 5-0 for Forest v. Sunderland
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Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
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Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0

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NBA Playoff Highlights

Raptors Immanuel Quickley ruled out for remainder of first round with hamstring strain

  
Published April 24, 2026 06:19 PM

In the first two games against the Cavaliers, it was evident how much the Toronto Raptors missed Immanuel Quickley (it didn’t matter as much in the third game when Toronto couldn’t miss a shot down the stretch). The good news was that Quickley was ramping up to return from a right hamstring injury.

Which makes Friday’s news that Quickley is out for the remainder of Toronto’s first-round series against Cleveland such a gut punch. From the Raptors official release:

As Quickley was going through the rehabilitation process for a return to the court, he reinjured his right hamstring.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points and 5.9 assists a game this season.

Toronto has struggled to generate consistent offense against Cleveland in this series, and Quickley would have been an immense help. Without him, the Raptors are going to need more games from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett like they had in Game 3, when they each scored 33 points. If Jamison Battle wants to have another 4-of-4 from deep in the fourth quarter game again, that would help too. Also, expect to see more of rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who scored 22 points and, more importantly, played great defense along with Barnes to give the Raptors a chance in Game 3.

Wherever it comes from, Toronto is going to have to generate more offense with the guys they have because Quickley is not walking through that door.

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