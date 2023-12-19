 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Trayce Jackson-Davis has arrived!
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential
The Ally Challenge - Round One
After release from prison, Cabrera cleared to play Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pff_topb1gprospects_231219.jpg
PFF’s top 8 Big Ten offensive draft prospects
nbc_pff_cinpit_231219.jpg
PFF’s Week 16 SNF Preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_pff_topb1gtransfers_231219.jpg
Pro Football Focus’ top Big Ten transfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Trayce Jackson-Davis has arrived!
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 Snap Report: Ty Chandler Flashes League-Winning Potential
The Ally Challenge - Round One
After release from prison, Cabrera cleared to play Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pff_topb1gprospects_231219.jpg
PFF’s top 8 Big Ten offensive draft prospects
nbc_pff_cinpit_231219.jpg
PFF’s Week 16 SNF Preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_pff_topb1gtransfers_231219.jpg
Pro Football Focus’ top Big Ten transfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $35,000, Ime Udoka $25,000 for comments about referees

  
Published December 19, 2023 04:04 PM
Houston Rockets v Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 18: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets argues with referee Pat Fraher #26 during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 18, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“I’m sick of refs being right in front of the play and not making calls, and then compiling it with a bailout call like a flop... It’s unacceptable for me. That ref shouldn’t even be reffing our games, for real.”

Dillon Brooks knew he would get fined after getting ejected against the Bucks over the weekend and then saying that to reporters postgame. Tuesday the word came down from the league office, Brooks has been fined $35,000 “for directing inappropriate language toward a game official and publicly criticizing the officiating.”
His coach, Ime Udoka, got a $25,000 fine for backing up his player postgame. What did Udoka say to earn the league’s wrath?

“It was a blatant missed push out of bounds on that call, obviously. But the same ref (Suyash Mehta) is missing the same calls throughout the game, calling it very quickly or tight on other plays. Yeah, it was that specific play, but it was a ton of missed calls throughout.”

The play in question came with 48.1 seconds to go in the game against Milwaukee and Houston down nine. The Rockets were not rolling over and pressured the inbound pass, and the Bucks’ ball handlers were looking for a steal. Brooks deflected a Khris Middleton pass that started to go out of bounds, both players went after it at first but Brooks got it and saved it right to Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton. Brooks and Udoka contend Middleton pushed Brooks — it looks like he does from the camera angle below — and there should have been a whistle and Rockets free throws. Instead, Brooks was given a technical for flopping. He was ejected for arguing that call, and Udoka followed Brooks to the locker room after he backed up Brooks and got ejected as well.

Considering the time and score, this might not have been worth the ejection for Brooks and Udoka, but they had been frustrated with the officiating throughout the game.

Mentions
Dillon Brooks.png Dillon Brooks udoka.jpg Ime Udoka Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets