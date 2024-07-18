 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
Tiger Woods ‘didn’t do a whole lot’ well in shooting 79 at The Open
Nigeria v Mali - FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament
Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball
The 152nd Open - Day One
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Weather throws players for a loop on Day 1

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_brysondechambeau_240718.jpg
Rd. 1 conditions ‘a difficult test’ for DeChambeau
nbc_golf_lftheopen_justinthomas_240718.jpg
Thomas sets personal best first round at The Open
oly24_wpw_ashleighjohnsonfeature_FINAL.jpg
Johnson a pillar to Team USA’s water polo success

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Russell Westbrook reportedly on way to Denver via sign-and-trade with Jazz

  
Published July 18, 2024 04:31 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs- Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - MAY 3: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers warms up before the game the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The long-rumored moves that will ultimately land Russell Westbrook in Denver and veteran point guard Kris Dunn in Los Angeles with the Clippers has finally been agreed to.

There are a few moves to get there. The Clippers are trading Westbrook to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade for veteran point guard Kris Dunn, the Jazz will then waive Westbrook, who will sign a veteran minimum contract with the Nuggets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Dunn has agreed to a three-year, $17 million contract with the Clippers, the third year of which is a team option, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

Westbrook will come off the bench behind Jamal Murray at the point in Denver and have a significant role — this team has lost Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in back-to-back summers and needs more depth. Westbrook was a spark of energy off the bench for the Clippers last season, averaging 11.1 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists a night. However, he was wildly inconsistent game to game (even quarter to quarter), could dominate the ball at times, and is not a minus defender.

Westbrook, a former two-time scoring champion and nine-time All-Star, could be a big boost to a Denver team looking to bounce back and have another Finals season. He gives them someone Michael Malone can go to off the bench.

Dunn averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 assists a game last season coming off the Utah bench for almost 19 minutes a night. He will back up James Harden at the point for the Clippers, a team counting on its depth to step up and get Harden and Kawhi Leonard to the playoffs healthy.

Utah gets a second-round pick-swap from the Clippers and cash for their part in the trade.

