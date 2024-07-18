Russell Westbrook reportedly on way to Denver via sign-and-trade with Jazz

The long-rumored moves that will ultimately land Russell Westbrook in Denver and veteran point guard Kris Dunn in Los Angeles with the Clippers has finally been agreed to.

There are a few moves to get there. The Clippers are trading Westbrook to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade for veteran point guard Kris Dunn, the Jazz will then waive Westbrook, who will sign a veteran minimum contract with the Nuggets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ld4gsMPUhl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

Dunn has agreed to a three-year, $17 million contract with the Clippers, the third year of which is a team option, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

Westbrook will come off the bench behind Jamal Murray at the point in Denver and have a significant role — this team has lost Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in back-to-back summers and needs more depth. Westbrook was a spark of energy off the bench for the Clippers last season, averaging 11.1 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists a night. However, he was wildly inconsistent game to game (even quarter to quarter), could dominate the ball at times, and is not a minus defender.

Westbrook, a former two-time scoring champion and nine-time All-Star, could be a big boost to a Denver team looking to bounce back and have another Finals season. He gives them someone Michael Malone can go to off the bench.

Dunn averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 assists a game last season coming off the Utah bench for almost 19 minutes a night. He will back up James Harden at the point for the Clippers, a team counting on its depth to step up and get Harden and Kawhi Leonard to the playoffs healthy.

Utah gets a second-round pick-swap from the Clippers and cash for their part in the trade.

