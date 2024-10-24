Spurs vs. Mavericks prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends, and stats

Luka Doncic (+370 MVP) and the Dallas Mavericks (+450 to win West, +900 to win NBA Title) begin defense of their Western Conference title when they tip off the 2024-25 season against the NBA’s super sophomore, Victor Wembanyama (-170 Defensive Player of the Year, +700 Most Improved), and the San Antonio Spurs Thursday Night. In addition, long-time Golden State sharpshooter Klay Thompson makes his debut with the Mavs. Veteran PG Chris Paul left the Bay Area as well. He is now the starting point guard for the Spurs.

The Mavericks were 50-32 last season with a record of 25-16 at home. The Spurs were 22-60 overall and just 10-31 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs @ Mavericks

● Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: American Airlines Arena

● City: Dallas, TX

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Spurs @ Mavericks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

● Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+240), Dallas Mavericks (-300)

● Spread: Mavericks -7.5

● Total: 228.5

Probable starting lineups for San Antonio @ Dallas

· San Antonio Spurs

PG Chris Paul

SG Malaki Branham

SF Harrison Barnes

PF Jeremy Sochan

C Victor Wembanyama

· Dallas Mavericks

PG Luka Doncic

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF PJ Washington

C Daniel Gafford

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs @ Mavericks

Dating of course back to last season…

· Dallas won all 4 games against the Spurs last season

· The Spurs were 43-38-1 ATS last season.

· The Mavericks were 60-44 ATS last season (regular season and playoffs).

· Dallas averaged nearly 118 points per game last season.

· San Antonio averaged 112 points per game last season.

· Victor Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks last season with 254.



Expert picks & predictions for Spurs @ Mavericks

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Spurs and the Mavericks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mavericks on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks laying the points

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 228.5 points

