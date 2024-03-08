Stephen Curry exits game after rolling ankle, undergoing MRI Friday

A bad night for the Warriors — a home loss to the below .500 Chicago Bulls, who were also on a back-to-back — got a lot worse in the final minutes when Stephen Curry limped off the court after rolling his ankle.

Steph limped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle 😢 pic.twitter.com/Bcy2aHABtP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

The Warriors didn’t know much after the game, which is common with ankle sprains, it tends to be the next day before the severity is understood. Curry is undergoing an MRI on Friday to better understand what is going on, reports Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Curry has a long history of ankle issues dating back to his first years in the league.

If Curry misses time, expect Chris Paul to step into the starting lineup, but the Warriors’ starting five without Curry’s gravity is far less effective.

The Warriors are trying to better position themselves in the play-in (they are not making up 3.5 games and leapfrogging a few teams to get into the top six) and that will be hard to do if Curry misses much time. Golden State currently sits as the No. 9 seed in the West (33-29), 1.5 games back of the No. 8 seed Mavericks but also just percentage points ahead of the Lakers.