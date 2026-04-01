 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Tiger Woods says he’ll seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI
Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
Conner Mantz
Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_msoc_usavpor_260331.jpg
Highlights: USMNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_nba_pregamekat_260331.jpg
How should Knicks best utilize KAT in playoffs?
nbc_nba_miprace_260331.jpg
Avdija, Alexander-Walker have strong MIP cases

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Tiger Woods says he’ll seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI
Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
Conner Mantz
Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_msoc_usavpor_260331.jpg
Highlights: USMNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_nba_pregamekat_260331.jpg
How should Knicks best utilize KAT in playoffs?
nbc_nba_miprace_260331.jpg
Avdija, Alexander-Walker have strong MIP cases

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Stephen Curry reportedly targeting Sunday return to lineup vs. Houston

  
Published March 31, 2026 09:01 PM

Stephen Curry went through a full practice on Tuesday, his first in two months, and is targeting a Sunday return to the Golden State lineup.

Curry is officially day-to-day but took a big step forward with the practice and scheduled scrimmage on Tuesday, reports Sam Amick and Nick Friedel of The Athletic. Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said after practice that “being healthy is the No. 1 priority,” and that he was out Wednesday against the Spurs and doubtful to play Thursday against the Cavaliers. That leaves Sunday against the Rockets, and with that return date he could play in up to five games before the postseason.

“He went through a full practice, but it was very light,” Kerr said. “We didn’t do anything live. He’s gonna scrimmage right now five-on-five. It’s a good step for him.”

Curry has been out since Jan. 30 with “runner’s knee” — and he strained his adductor during rehab — missing 25 games. Without him, Golden State has gone 9-16 and slid to 10th in the West, and it’s unlikely it will climb up from there, meaning the Warriors would need to win two games just to get out of the play-in.

Still, the Warriors are optimistic that if healthy they can make a run.

Curry, 38, is at the heart of that optimism, it’s his gravity that makes the Warriors’ offense work. When healthy this season, he is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. With Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Moses Moody (knee) out for the remainder of the season, the Warriors need Curry to be his vintage self to have a chance this postseason.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry