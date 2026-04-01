Stephen Curry reportedly targeting Sunday return to lineup vs. Houston

Stephen Curry went through a full practice on Tuesday, his first in two months, and is targeting a Sunday return to the Golden State lineup.

Curry is officially day-to-day but took a big step forward with the practice and scheduled scrimmage on Tuesday, reports Sam Amick and Nick Friedel of The Athletic. Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said after practice that “being healthy is the No. 1 priority,” and that he was out Wednesday against the Spurs and doubtful to play Thursday against the Cavaliers. That leaves Sunday against the Rockets, and with that return date he could play in up to five games before the postseason.

“He went through a full practice, but it was very light,” Kerr said. “We didn’t do anything live. He’s gonna scrimmage right now five-on-five. It’s a good step for him.”

Curry has been out since Jan. 30 with “runner’s knee” — and he strained his adductor during rehab — missing 25 games. Without him, Golden State has gone 9-16 and slid to 10th in the West, and it’s unlikely it will climb up from there, meaning the Warriors would need to win two games just to get out of the play-in.

Still, the Warriors are optimistic that if healthy they can make a run.

Curry, 38, is at the heart of that optimism, it’s his gravity that makes the Warriors’ offense work. When healthy this season, he is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. With Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Moses Moody (knee) out for the remainder of the season, the Warriors need Curry to be his vintage self to have a chance this postseason.