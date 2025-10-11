Steve Kerr throws support behind Erik Spoelstra as Team USA coach, ‘Spo is a perfect choice’

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to be named head coach of USA Basketball’s men’s team for the next cycle, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He has the backing of the last guy to have the job, Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“I mean, Spo is incredible. He’s a phenomenal coach,” Kerr said after a Warriors practice Friday. “And, just watching him the last two summers and getting to know him up close, rather than just from afar, where I’ve admired him for so long, I got a first-hand glimpse at what a great coach he is.”

Spoelstra was one of the assistant coaches on Kerr’s staff for the Paris Olympics, where Team USA won its fifth consecutive gold medal. That staff was also together for the World Cup in the Philippines the year before. Kerr said being an assistant coach for Team USA matters before moving over to the big chair.

“I think the assistant coaching is almost a prerequisite for coaching USA,” Kerr said. “It’s really a different job, and now he has that experience, just like I did with [Gregg Popovich], in the World Cup in ’19 and the Olympics in ’21.

“Spo is a perfect choice. He’s gonna be great.”

Spoelstra is the longest-tenured coach in the NBA, entering his 18th season, and has led the Heat to six NBA Finals appearances, winning two (2012 and 2013). In a sign of how respected he is around the league, a poll of NBA GMs voted him the “best coach in the NBA” as well as the best manager and motivator of players.

Spoelstra’s contract with USA Basketball is not finalized and has to be approved by the organization’s board of directors, but that is all expected to be wrapped up before the end of the month.