Team USA handles Spain 98-88 in toughest World Cup tune-up game so far

  By
  • Kurt Helin,
Published August 13, 2023 07:46 PM
BASKET-WC2023-FRIENDLY-ESP-USA

Spain’s Jaime Pradilla (L), Spain’s Santi Aldama (2nd L) and Spain’s Dario Brizuela (R) vie with US’ Jalen Brunson during the international friendly basketball match between Spain and US at Martin Carpena sportshall in Malaga on August 13, 2023 as a preparation ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Philippines-Japan-Indonesia. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

USA Basketball’s path to the World Cup had been too casual so far, playing Puerto Rico and Slovenia without Luka Dončić.

The test they needed came Sunday when Team USA took on Spain in Malarga (a Spanish coastal town on the Mediterranean) — this is the defending World Cup champion and a team with a genuine chance to medal this year. Plus, Spain was playing on their native soil with a vocal crowd.

Team USA passed this test with a solid B+. Jalen Brunson took charge again, scoring 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting, helping the USA pull away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 98-88.

This was a close game much of the way (Spain led by a bucket after the first quarter), but the USA execution not only won this game but holds promise for the future — the Americans shot 56% on 3-pointers, 67% overall, and held Spain to 42%. That kind of shooting will get the Americans comfortable wins most nights.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points for the USA, Mikal Bridges added 12 points, and three players — Brandon Ingram, Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards — each scored 11. Ant was making plays on both ends.

Tyrese Haliburton had 12 assists for the USA and the ball moves better when he is. in the game. Brunson added five assists but the ball can stick a bit with the starting five. Also, at times the team gets careless, which led to turnovers that helped Spain make runs and stay in it. The Spanish also got a lot of second-chance points, something Team USA needs to clean up down the line.

Overall, this was a good showing from a USA roster without much international experience. They beat a quality team in a hostile environment and can grow from it.

Team USA now heads to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, for two more World Cup tune-up games against Germany and then Greece without Giannis Antetokounmpo. After that it is off to Manilla, where Team USA opens the World Cup on Aug. 26 with group play. USA Basketball is in a group with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan.

