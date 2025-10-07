Thunder’s Nikola Topic out at least 4-6 weeks following testicular procedure

Nicola Topic, the Thunder’s No. 12 pick in 2024, missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL. Then he showed up at Summer League and reminded everyone why he was a lottery pick.

Nikola Topic doing it all in summer league ⚡



OKC's got another one 👀 pic.twitter.com/2QDaJ1l2Wm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2025

He looked good in the Thunder’s preseason as well.

COAST. TO. COAST.



Nikola Topić gets to the basket in a hurry for the layup through traffic ⚡️



Thunder lead the Hornets on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/JTuI5jK8S6 — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2025

Now comes news that Topic is out following what the team called a “testicular procedure.” He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, meaning he is expected to be out for at least the first few weeks of the season and potentially until around Thanksgiving.

While it’s bad news for Topic, it won’t impact the Thunder on the court, OKC is more than deep enough at the guard and wing spots. That starts with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but also includes Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell (another promising young player deserving of more run).

Two other deep bench players for the Thunder, Thomas Sorber (ACL) and Kenrich Williams (knee surgery), also will miss the start of the season.