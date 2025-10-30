 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs at Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_nba_draftkings_251030.jpg
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
nbc_csu_saintsatrams_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thunder’s Nikola Topić undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer

  
Published October 30, 2025 02:06 PM

Nikola Topic, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s No. 12 pick in 2024, is undergoing chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer, team president Sam Presti announced Thursday.

Topic, 20, was out since early in training camp, recovering from having undergone a testicular procedure.

“The procedure was necessary in order to do a biopsy and the results of the biopsy have been returned and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer,” Presti told the media. “Now, he has a tremendous group of oncologists both at [Oklahoma University Hospital] and MD Anderson, and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation. It’s important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males, but the treatment option for him right now as recommended by the oncologist is chemotherapy.

“Tope didn’t want to make this information public until he had begun the actual treatments, which he has recently. He’s been in here, he’s training, he’s working out. Through this entire process he’s been able to do that but as we all know, this would be a challenging treatment process to go through. But the team of physicians he has around him, like I said before, extremely positive about his long-term outlook.

“In terms of our expectations for him or anything like that, our only expectations of him are to focus on this. This is his most important priority. He’ll be back playing basketball, you know, when he’s able to but we’re not putting any type of expectations on that obviously. He has our total support, encouragement, and love.”

Topic impressed at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this past July and played 31 minutes in Oklahoma City’s preseason opener, before undergoing the testicular procedure that had him out and led to the cancer diagnosis. On the bright side, not only is his prognosis relatively favorable, but also there is precedent of a player returning from this diagnosis and having a long career — Brazilian big man Nene went through this early in his career and went on to play 11 seasons after, noted Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

Topic missed the entire 2024-25 Thunder championship season due to a torn ACL, and he has yet to step on the court for an actual NBA game. That said, the 6'6" guard out of Serbia is still part of the long-term plans in OKC.

