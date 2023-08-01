 Skip navigation
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
Screenshot 2023-08-01 111157.png
Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

Top Clips

nbc_moto_mgp_midseasonrecap_230801.jpg
MotoGP midseason review: Season recap
nbc_moto_mgp_bestsavesmidseason_230801.jpg
MotoGP midseason review: Best saves
nbc_moto_mgp_ducatimidseason_230801.jpg
Midseason review: Ducati Lenovo Team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards switching to No. 5 jersey this season

  Kurt Helin,
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 1, 2023 11:50 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves v LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on before the game on February 28, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards wore No. 5 in high school and college. When he got to the NBA and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Malik Beasley already had the number and was not giving it up. Last season, Kyle Anderson was No. 5 in Minnesota.

Anderson agreed to switch and now Anthony Edwards announced he is going to No. 5 starting in his fourth season.

“I want to let all the Minnesota Timberwolves fans know that I’m just switching from No. 1 to No. 5 this year...

“I mean, five has always been my number. High school, college, AAU its always been a number, a number to me that I always wanted and I tried to get it when I got drafted, I just couldn’t. My teammate had it. So I mean, an opportunity presented itself this year and I took it.”
Anderson will switch to No. 1, the two players are swapping numbers.

Five is not just a random number to Edwards, it has family meaning for him, something Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic explained.

Edwards lost his mother, Yvette, and his grandmother Shirley to cancer in the same year, when he was just 14. One of the reasons he wears No. 5, it has been reported, is that both died on the fifth of the month. Anthony’s birthday? Aug. 5.

Edwards, an All-Star last season who averaged 24.6 points per game leading the Timberwolves to the playoffs, seems poised for another significant leap this season. He will spend his summer playing for Team USA in the World Cup before returning to Minnesota, where he should have a larger role in the offense — it’s time for the Timberwolves to build around Edwards. He is the future. Not the “twin towers” idea.

