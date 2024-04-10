 Skip navigation
The Masters - Final Round
Augusta National posts photo from Tuesday's Champions Dinner
Jack Hughes
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez has shot to address lower back tightness, further delaying debut with Mets

nbc_golf_workdayscottieandtiger_240409.jpg
Scheffler could repeat Tiger's history at Augusta
nbc_soc_jpnvbrahilites_240409.jpg
Highlights: Japan vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ugh. Watch Chicago Bulls blow 3-on-0 fast break.

  
Published April 9, 2024 09:21 PM
US Economy

Chicago Bulls logo is seen on a t-shirt in the shop in Chicago, United States on October 19, 2022 (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Is everyone fired up for that Atlanta vs. Chicago Play-In showdown?

If not, this video should pump you up — watch the Chicago Bulls blow a 3-on-0 fast break and not score.

Torrey Craig apparently decided to go with the self-alley-oop off the backboard, Andre Drummond thought it was a pass off the backboard to him, they crashed into each other while Coby White stood there dumbfounded.

It’s not like the Bulls needed those points, down nine early.

There are eight clear playoff teams in the East, but the Bulls and Hawks will get the chance to crash the party — and Trae Young could be back for the game.

