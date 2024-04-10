Ugh. Watch Chicago Bulls blow 3-on-0 fast break.

Is everyone fired up for that Atlanta vs. Chicago Play-In showdown?

If not, this video should pump you up — watch the Chicago Bulls blow a 3-on-0 fast break and not score.

Chicago Bulls with the most Shaqtin' play this seasonpic.twitter.com/7HnTT3278h — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 10, 2024

Torrey Craig apparently decided to go with the self-alley-oop off the backboard, Andre Drummond thought it was a pass off the backboard to him, they crashed into each other while Coby White stood there dumbfounded.

It’s not like the Bulls needed those points, down nine early.

There are eight clear playoff teams in the East, but the Bulls and Hawks will get the chance to crash the party — and Trae Young could be back for the game.