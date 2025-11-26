Washington snaps 14-game losing streak with blowout win over Atlanta behind 42 from McCollum

Break up the Wizards!

Washington had lost 14 in a row — and had never won an NBA Cup game, going 0-10 across three seasons — before CJ McCollum turned back the clock Tuesday night, put the team on his back shooting 10-of-13 from 3-point range on his way to a 46-point game.

46 POINTS FROM CJ TONIGHT 🔥@CJMcCollum was on fire from the jump and finished 10-13 from deep and 17-25 from the floor in the Wizards' East Group A win! pic.twitter.com/PWDi8SZC74 — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2025

McCollum led the Wizards to a 132-110 win on the road that snapped their losing streaks. This was a blowout from the start, with Washington hitting its first seven 3-pointers and leading by as many as 29 in the first quarter.

Alex Sarr, whose step forward this season in Washington has gone under the radar, added 27 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Corey Kispert added 19 points for the Wizards before heading back to the locker room in the third quarter with a thumb injury.

The Hawks got 22 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 20 from Onyeka Okongwu.