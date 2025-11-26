 Skip navigation
Washington snaps 14-game losing streak with blowout win over Atlanta behind 42 from McCollum

  
Published November 25, 2025 10:52 PM

Break up the Wizards!

Washington had lost 14 in a row — and had never won an NBA Cup game, going 0-10 across three seasons — before CJ McCollum turned back the clock Tuesday night, put the team on his back shooting 10-of-13 from 3-point range on his way to a 46-point game.

McCollum led the Wizards to a 132-110 win on the road that snapped their losing streaks. This was a blowout from the start, with Washington hitting its first seven 3-pointers and leading by as many as 29 in the first quarter.

Alex Sarr, whose step forward this season in Washington has gone under the radar, added 27 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Corey Kispert added 19 points for the Wizards before heading back to the locker room in the third quarter with a thumb injury.

The Hawks got 22 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 20 from Onyeka Okongwu.

