Watch Bam Adebayo hit buzzer-beating, game-winning 3 for Heat to top Pistons
Without Jimmy Butler out, the shorthanded Miami Heat needed other guys to step up. For example, Duncan Robinson scoring a season-high 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting.
But when it came time for the biggest shot of the night, it was Miami’s All-Star Bam Adebayo who had the ball in his hands. Cade Cunningham missed a 3 with nine seconds left, Terry Rozier brought the ball up and tried to drive, while Adebayo trailed the play and waited his turn.
BAM ADEBAYO'S DEEP TRIPLE WINS THE GAME ‼️#TissotBuzzerBeater#YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/WLWxx73eM5— NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2024
Adebayo takes a 3-pointer once every three games this season. It’s not his go-to shot, but big-time players make big-time plays.
Evan Fournier scored a season-high 18 for the Pistons, while Cunningham had 17 points and nine assists but struggled from beyond the arc (1-of-6).
Adebayo didn’t.
Miami needs every win it can get. It is in a tight race with the Pacers and 76ers for seeds 6-8 in the East (with an outside shot of moving up higher than that, but Miami needs to string together wins for that to happen).