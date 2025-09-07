 Skip navigation
All Scores

Watch Carmelo Anthony get inducted into the Hall of Fame, ‘The dogs is barking’

  
Published September 6, 2025 09:30 PM

Carmelo Anthony could have been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame many times over. He could have been voted in for his college career, leading Syracuse to a national title. He could have been selected based on his NBA play: 10th all-time in points scored (28,289), six-time All-NBA, 10-time All-Star and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He could have been invited in for being a three-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball.

Now, Anthony is officially in the Hall of Fame.

Carmelo gave an emotional, touching speech for his induction, at one point getting emotional about his father. However, the part we’re going to remember is how smoothly he handled it when the dogs offstage started barking — this is why he’s going to be great as a studio analyst when the NBA returns to NBC and Peacock this fall.

Carmelo began his career in Denver and went on to play for six NBA teams, but for a lot of fans he will always be a Knick.

And he will always be a Hall of Famer.