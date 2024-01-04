 Skip navigation
Watch chaotic, wild ending: 7-0 Jazz run, late exchange of 3-pointers with Pistons to force OT

  
Published January 4, 2024 03:36 AM
Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 03: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Delta Center on January 03, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons came so close to having won two out of three, but a late game 7-0 Jazz run, a Lauri Markkanen 3-pointer and Jordan Clarkson being unstoppable in the second half and overtime led to the Jazz coming out on top of a wild, chaotic finish Wednesday night.

Detroit was up by four with 2:30 left in the game when the Jazz went on a 7-0 run to take the lead capped off by a Jordan Clarkson 3.

However, Bojan Bogdanovic tied the game up, knocking down a 3-pointer with 15.1 seconds left.

That’s when things really got unbelievable.

In the overtime it was just too much Jordan Clarkson for the Pistons to keep up.

Utah won 154-148, with Clarkson scoring 36 and Lauri Markkanen adding 31. Collin Sexton had 25 points for Utah. The Pistons got 36 from Bogdanovic, 27 from Alec Burks off the bench, and 31 points plus 13 rebounds from Cade Cunningham.

