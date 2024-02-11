Watch Haliburton go off backboard to himself to pick up assist for 3
Anthony Edwards threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard this season. So did Joel Embiid. So did Chet Holmgren.
Tyrese Haliburton changed it up on Saturday — he turned it into an assist for 3.
Tyrese showing off his IQ 🤯 https://t.co/u2j9dlrAoa pic.twitter.com/dcwkxiIqgA— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024
That’s why he’s one of the most entertaining players in the league.
Haliburton finished with 22 points and 12 assists, leading the Pacers to a 125-111 win over the shorthanded Knicks. Myles Turner had 23 points, and Pascal Siakam had 19 for the Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored 39 for the Knicks.