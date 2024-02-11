Watch Haliburton go off backboard to himself to pick up assist for 3

Anthony Edwards threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard this season. So did Joel Embiid. So did Chet Holmgren.

Tyrese Haliburton changed it up on Saturday — he turned it into an assist for 3.

That’s why he’s one of the most entertaining players in the league.

Haliburton finished with 22 points and 12 assists, leading the Pacers to a 125-111 win over the shorthanded Knicks. Myles Turner had 23 points, and Pascal Siakam had 19 for the Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored 39 for the Knicks.