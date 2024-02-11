 Skip navigation
Watch Haliburton go off backboard to himself to pick up assist for 3

  
Published February 10, 2024 10:18 PM
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anthony Edwards threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard this season. So did Joel Embiid. So did Chet Holmgren.

Tyrese Haliburton changed it up on Saturday — he turned it into an assist for 3.

That’s why he’s one of the most entertaining players in the league.

Haliburton finished with 22 points and 12 assists, leading the Pacers to a 125-111 win over the shorthanded Knicks. Myles Turner had 23 points, and Pascal Siakam had 19 for the Pacers. Jalen Brunson scored 39 for the Knicks.

