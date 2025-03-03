Watch Jalen Williams score 41, help Thunder get revenge on Spurs with win

When these two teams played the night before, the Thunder left the door open and De’Aaron Fox pushed his way in and got the Spurs the win.

Jalen Williams slammed that door shut on Sunday night, scoring a career-high 41 points to get the Thunder a little revenge and the win.

JALEN WILLIAMS' BRILLIANCE ON FULL DISPLAY!



⛈️ 41 PTS (career high)

⛈️ 7 AST

⛈️ 6 REB

⛈️ 4 3PM

⛈️ 62.5 FG%



The West-leading @okcthunder are 12-2 in their last 14 games. pic.twitter.com/iGw3qdeVjL — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2025

Williams got a boost from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who added 31.

It was San Antonio’s first game at home after the lengthy annual rodeo road trip, and the fans at least saw Rookie guard Stephon Castle have a big night with 32 points, helping his case as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

Oklahoma City’s Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort, and San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie were ejected for fighting after a third-quarter scuffle.

Big scrum just broke out here after what appears to be Lu Dort and Jeremy Sochan getting into it. pic.twitter.com/a4AwoBul0H — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) March 3, 2025

It started when Champagnie went to make a pass over his head, but in pulling his elbows across he seemed to catch Williams in the face, and soon after Williams grabbed Champagnie’s jersey. How Jeremy Sochan got through this without an ejection is hard to fathom.