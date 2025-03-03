 Skip navigation
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Jalen Williams score 41, help Thunder get revenge on Spurs with win

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:47 PM
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

When these two teams played the night before, the Thunder left the door open and De’Aaron Fox pushed his way in and got the Spurs the win.

Jalen Williams slammed that door shut on Sunday night, scoring a career-high 41 points to get the Thunder a little revenge and the win.

Williams got a boost from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who added 31.

It was San Antonio’s first game at home after the lengthy annual rodeo road trip, and the fans at least saw Rookie guard Stephon Castle have a big night with 32 points, helping his case as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

Oklahoma City’s Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort, and San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie were ejected for fighting after a third-quarter scuffle.

It started when Champagnie went to make a pass over his head, but in pulling his elbows across he seemed to catch Williams in the face, and soon after Williams grabbed Champagnie’s jersey. How Jeremy Sochan got through this without an ejection is hard to fathom.

Mentions
OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stephon-Castle.jpg Stephon Castle Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder