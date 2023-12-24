 Skip navigation
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1
NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women's AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper's record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA's focus for close win over TEN

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1
NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch LeBron James drop 40, lead Lakers to upset win against Thunder

  
Published December 24, 2023 10:51 AM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Dec 23, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket for a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers decided to go big against the Oklahoma City Thunder, starting defensive-minded, 6'8" forward Jarred Vanderbilt and sitting point guard D’Angelo Russell. It made the Lakers starting five big and switchable.

It also took a playmaker off the floor, but LeBron James more than made up for it. A week before his 39th birthday he dropped 40 points with seven assists and rebounds as the Lakers upset the Thunder in their final game of a road trip.

LeBron still has the ability to be physical and play downhill against anyone, but when his 3-pointer is falling like this he is unguardable. With the new rotations, the Lakers’ ball movement was as good as it had been all season — the team assisted on 37 of their 47 made baskets.

“To know I can go out and still make game-winning plays, can affect the game in multiple ways and can still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed when they started making a run is always a good feeling for sure,” LeBron said, via the Associated Press.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points plus had 11 rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, while Rui Hachimura added 21 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points.

The Lakers now head home to host the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

