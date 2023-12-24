Watch LeBron James drop 40, lead Lakers to upset win against Thunder

The Lakers decided to go big against the Oklahoma City Thunder, starting defensive-minded, 6'8" forward Jarred Vanderbilt and sitting point guard D’Angelo Russell. It made the Lakers starting five big and switchable.

It also took a playmaker off the floor, but LeBron James more than made up for it. A week before his 39th birthday he dropped 40 points with seven assists and rebounds as the Lakers upset the Thunder in their final game of a road trip.

LEBRON 40-PIECE IN LAKERS W 👑



40 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

5/5 3PM pic.twitter.com/oK6xH99HC4 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2023

LeBron still has the ability to be physical and play downhill against anyone, but when his 3-pointer is falling like this he is unguardable. With the new rotations, the Lakers’ ball movement was as good as it had been all season — the team assisted on 37 of their 47 made baskets.

“To know I can go out and still make game-winning plays, can affect the game in multiple ways and can still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed when they started making a run is always a good feeling for sure,” LeBron said, via the Associated Press.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points plus had 11 rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, while Rui Hachimura added 21 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points.

The Lakers now head home to host the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.