Watch Pacers put up franchise-record 162 points in rout of Wizards

  
Published March 27, 2025 10:18 PM
Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

It could have been worse. Up by 56, the Pacers started taking 24-second violations with more than a minute to go, which brought boos from some of the Pacers faithful.

Those fans already got to see history. The Pacers put up 162 points on the Wizards, setting an NBA franchise record for most points scored in a game. It is also the most points scored by any team this season.

Tyrese Haliburton led nine Pacers in double figures with 29 points. This is an NBA franchise record because the Pacers scored more in a game as part of the ABA, before they joined the NBA. The 162-109 victory was a great bounce-back win for the Pacers, who had a heartbreaking loss to the Lakers on a LeBron James tip-in the night before.

Rookie Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 22 points.

Mentions
IND_Haliburton_Tyrese.jpg Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers