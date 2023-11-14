 Skip navigation
Watch Pascal Siakam score 39, spark Raptors comeback from 23 down to beat Washington

  
Published November 14, 2023 10:18 AM
Toronto Raptors after being down more than 20 points come back to beat the Washington Wizards 111-107

TORONTO, ON- NOVEMBER 13 - Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) sneaks past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) as the Toronto Raptors after being down more than 20 points come back to beat the Washington Wizards 111-107 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. November 13, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards led by 23 points in the third quarter, by 10 entering the fourth quarter, then by 16 with 7:15 left in the game.

Then the Raptors finished the game on a 21-1 run as Washington collapsed under the pressure from Toronto, and the Raptors got the 111-107 win. At the heart of that comeback was Pascal Siakam, who finished the night with 39 points and a tremendous all-around game.

Give the Raptors credit for their fight. Scottie Barnes, who has taken a step forward this season, added 19 for Toronto.

However, this was the Wizards imploding. This sequence sums things up best as Kyle Kuzma leaves a defensive play to tell his coach to review something.

Toronto improves to 5-5 on the young season. Washington is 2-8, and fans should check out the G-League Ignite schedule to watch Ron Holland play because he might be your top pick next season.

