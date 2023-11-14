Watch Pascal Siakam score 39, spark Raptors comeback from 23 down to beat Washington

The Washington Wizards led by 23 points in the third quarter, by 10 entering the fourth quarter, then by 16 with 7:15 left in the game.

Then the Raptors finished the game on a 21-1 run as Washington collapsed under the pressure from Toronto, and the Raptors got the 111-107 win. At the heart of that comeback was Pascal Siakam, who finished the night with 39 points and a tremendous all-around game.

Pascal Siakam came up HUGE down the stretch as the Raptors stormed back to beat the Wizards!



🔥 39 PTS

🔥 11 REB

🔥 7 AST pic.twitter.com/oAa8xuyJPY — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2023

Give the Raptors credit for their fight. Scottie Barnes, who has taken a step forward this season, added 19 for Toronto.

However, this was the Wizards imploding. This sequence sums things up best as Kyle Kuzma leaves a defensive play to tell his coach to review something.

The Wizards ended up playing 4v5 on this play because of Kyle Kuzma 😅pic.twitter.com/xIjpN64Vn8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 14, 2023

Toronto improves to 5-5 on the young season. Washington is 2-8, and fans should check out the G-League Ignite schedule to watch Ron Holland play because he might be your top pick next season.