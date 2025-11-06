Watch Russell Westbrook drop triple-double on Warriors, lead Kings to home win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: South Dakota at Creighton
Owen Freeman scores 19 points to lead No. 23 Creighton in 92-76 win over South Dakota
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Rams at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tennis: US Open
Amanda Anisimova beats Iga Swiatek to join Elena Rybakina in last four at WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sasvslal_251105.jpg
Highlights: Lakers outlast Spurs in close affair
blazers_thunder_051125_raw.jpg
Highlights: Trail Blazers hand Thunder first loss
nbc_nba_gswvssac_251105.jpg
Highlights: Kings defend home court vs. Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: South Dakota at Creighton
Owen Freeman scores 19 points to lead No. 23 Creighton in 92-76 win over South Dakota
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Rams at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Tennis: US Open
Amanda Anisimova beats Iga Swiatek to join Elena Rybakina in last four at WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sasvslal_251105.jpg
Highlights: Lakers outlast Spurs in close affair
blazers_thunder_051125_raw.jpg
Highlights: Trail Blazers hand Thunder first loss
nbc_nba_gswvssac_251105.jpg
Highlights: Kings defend home court vs. Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Russell Westbrook drop triple-double on Warriors, lead Kings to home win

  
Published November 6, 2025 04:57 AM

Russell Westbrook can still dial up some vintage nights.

Golden State found that out Wednesday, when Westbrook had a 23-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to spark a 121-116 Sacramento win at home.

Those 16 rebounds moved Westbrook in front of Jason Kidd for most rebounds by a guard in NBA history (8,734). That was Westbrook’s 204th career triple-double.

This game was seriously lacking in star power due to injuries. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, while the Kings did not have Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine.

Dennis Schroder finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, plus knocked down three 3-pointers during an 11-0 fourth quarter run where Sacramento pulled away. DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 25, while Malik Monk had 23 off the bench.

Rookie Will Richard led the Warriors with 30 points, while Moses Moody scored 28.

Mentions
DEN_Westbrook_Russell.jpg Russell Westbrook dennis schroder.jpg Dennis Schröder GSW_Moody_Moses.jpg Moses Moody NBA: Golden State Warriors-Media Day Will Richard