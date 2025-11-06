Watch Russell Westbrook drop triple-double on Warriors, lead Kings to home win

Russell Westbrook can still dial up some vintage nights.

Golden State found that out Wednesday, when Westbrook had a 23-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to spark a 121-116 Sacramento win at home.

Russell Westbrook in Sacramento's victory:



👑 23 points

👑 16 rebounds

👑 10 assists

👑 1 CLUTCH defensive play



First 20-15-10 game for Russ since May 16th, 2021! pic.twitter.com/rj65ycHTcR — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2025

Those 16 rebounds moved Westbrook in front of Jason Kidd for most rebounds by a guard in NBA history (8,734). That was Westbrook’s 204th career triple-double.

This game was seriously lacking in star power due to injuries. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, while the Kings did not have Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine.

Dennis Schroder finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, plus knocked down three 3-pointers during an 11-0 fourth quarter run where Sacramento pulled away. DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 25, while Malik Monk had 23 off the bench.

Rookie Will Richard led the Warriors with 30 points, while Moses Moody scored 28.