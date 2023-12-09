 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Victor Wembanyama become youngest player in NBA history with 20/20 game

  
Published December 9, 2023 09:49 AM
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 8: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls on December 8, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

While the Spurs can be hard to watch — losers of 16 in a row now — Victor Wembanyama continues to show he can live up to the hype.

The latest example, Wembanyama passed Dwight Howard to become the youngest player in the history of the NBA to have a 20 point/20 rebound night, putting up 21 and 20 against the Bulls.

Some context here: Wembanyama shot 8-of-10 in the restricted area in this game but 0-of-10 outside it. He’s a force on lobs, around the rim, and gets to the line, but his jumper has been inconsistent, he’s shooting 25.5% from 3 this season.

For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks a game. On a team with little around him and an experiment at point guard in Jeremy Sochan, Wembanyama is finding his footing and exploring how he can impact the game in the NBA.

He feels like a lock for All-Rookie First Team at the end of the season, although he’s chasing Chet Holmgren for Rookie of the Year through a quarter of the season. Considering what is on this roster, it’s all the Spurs could ask of Wembanyama. The questions are how he grows and how the Spurs grow and develop over the coming years.

Mentions
Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs