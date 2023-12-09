Watch Victor Wembanyama become youngest player in NBA history with 20/20 game

While the Spurs can be hard to watch — losers of 16 in a row now — Victor Wembanyama continues to show he can live up to the hype.

The latest example, Wembanyama passed Dwight Howard to become the youngest player in the history of the NBA to have a 20 point/20 rebound night, putting up 21 and 20 against the Bulls.

At 19 years, 338 days old, Victor Wembanyama becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-PT, 20-REB game (Dwight Howard - 19 years, 342 days old on 11/15/2005). https://t.co/aPXOK2YnFf — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 9, 2023

Some context here: Wembanyama shot 8-of-10 in the restricted area in this game but 0-of-10 outside it. He’s a force on lobs, around the rim, and gets to the line, but his jumper has been inconsistent, he’s shooting 25.5% from 3 this season.

For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks a game. On a team with little around him and an experiment at point guard in Jeremy Sochan, Wembanyama is finding his footing and exploring how he can impact the game in the NBA.

He feels like a lock for All-Rookie First Team at the end of the season, although he’s chasing Chet Holmgren for Rookie of the Year through a quarter of the season. Considering what is on this roster, it’s all the Spurs could ask of Wembanyama. The questions are how he grows and how the Spurs grow and develop over the coming years.