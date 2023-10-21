Watch Victor Wembanyama highlights vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors, in final preseason game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaylee Mckeown of Australia reacts after competing in the...
Kaylee McKeown becomes second swimmer to hold every backstroke world record
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Sunday Cup race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, and more
Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_231021.jpg
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_231021.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bobbycharlton_231021.jpg
Remembering the life, legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaylee Mckeown of Australia reacts after competing in the...
Kaylee McKeown becomes second swimmer to hold every backstroke world record
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Sunday Cup race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, and more
Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_231021.jpg
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_231021.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bobbycharlton_231021.jpg
Remembering the life, legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Victor Wembanyama highlights vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors, in final preseason game

  
Published October 21, 2023 12:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on October 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The next time Victor Wembanyama touches an NBA court — Wednesday against Dallas — it will be for real.

However, his final NBA preseason game this year was fun — right from the opening tip against Stephen Curry (who was giving up more than a foot).

Wembanyama went on to have another impressive outing, finishing the night with 19 points and five blocks.

It was another impressive outing in a string of them this season, with the much-hyped Wembanyama living up to it all and showing off some serious skills — and, more importantly, impressive defense. However, what has stood out to me the most this preseason is how well Wembanyama runs the floor, making himself a transition force.

It’s a little boring to predict Wembanyama will be Rookie of the Year, but watch the man and it’s hard to envision anyone else getting the award.

Mentions
victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors