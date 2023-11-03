 Skip navigation
Watch Wembanyama outduel Kevin Durant, drop 38 on Suns in Spurs win

  
Published November 3, 2023 05:14 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 02: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 132-121. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns were impressed.

“He’s an unbelievable talent,” Devin Booker said after his first game back from injury (via the Associated Press). “Everyone knows that. We’re just trying to figure what he is because we’ve never seen him before. We got him early in the season. Hopefully, next time we play him we can make some adjustments to make it tougher. But he has an advantage being 7-4 and being able to shoot over everybody.”

“I don’t see anyone else like him in this game,” Kevin Durant said. “We’re both skinny and I know he watched me growing up, but he’s his own player.”

The Suns got to see firsthand just how special Wembanyama can be — the rookie had his best NBA game Thursday night, scoring 38 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Spurs past the Suns, 132-121.

Game to game, you can see Wembanyama getting more comfortable. After the Clippers played the Spurs last Sunday, Kawhi Leonard talked about that.

“He’s going to be good. It’s still early in the season obviously, but once he figures out where he’s going to be getting his shots, and reading defenses, I think he’s going to be good,” Leonard said. “I felt like he got more aggressive, like a more aggressive mentality as he started this season off. I think you know, he’ll just keep getting better.”

Wembanyama looked plenty aggressive against the Suns, and a big who can run the floor like this is going to get a lot of easy buckets.

Zach Collins had 19 and Devin Vassell had 17 for the Spurs. Booker scored 31 and Durant 28 for the Suns.

