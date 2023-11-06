 Skip navigation
Watch Wembanyama rack up five blocks in Spurs’ OT loss to Raptors

  
Published November 5, 2023 09:26 PM
Toronto Raptors v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs goes for the block during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 5, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

If one play can sum up the impact Victor Wembanyama has on the court, it’s this one against the Raptors on Sunday: He doesn’t just block Jalen McDaniel’s shot, he swallows it up and then leads the fast break in the other direction.

It’s been said since Summer League but it can’t be said enough: For all the 3-pointers and impressive offense from Wembanyama early in his career, his bigger impact will be on the defensive end. He just changes the geometry of the court. He blocks shots he should not be anywhere near. He had five blocks against the Raptors, which is a new career high (after six games) that seems destined to be surpassed pretty quickly.

Asked about that block after the game, OG Anunoby laughed and said, “He’s too tall. He’s way too tall.”

Wembanyama finished with five blocks and 20 points for San Antonio on Sunday, and Keldon Johnson continued his hot play with 26. However, it was not enough against a Toronto squad that shot a little better as a team, converted turnovers into transition buckets, and got 30 from Scottie Barnes.

