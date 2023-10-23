 Skip navigation
Wizards lock up Deni Avdija with four-year, $55 million extension

  
October 22, 2023
Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 20: Deni Avdija #8 of the Washington Wizards looks to pass the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on October 20, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The rebuild is just starting in Washington, but it looks like Deni Avdija will be around for it.

The Wizards and Avdija agreed to a four-year, $55 million extension, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by other beat writers. This is a straight, fully guaranteed four years with no incentives.

Avdija has made a name for himself on the defensive end, an energetic versatile plus defender, but one who struggles on offense. Avdija 9.2 points a game on a below averaged 53.5 true shooting percentage last season, plus added 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Avdija started 40 games for the Wizards last season and likely will get more starts than that at the three this season.

Avdija gets some security with this contract. The Wizards make a reasonable bet on a solid rotation player, and if he develops a more consistent 3-point shot (29.7% last season) this becomes a high value contract. With all the trades likely coming to Washington in the next few years, this is also a contract in the sweet spot to be moved. Everybody wins.

