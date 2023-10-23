Wizards lock up Deni Avdija with four-year, $55 million extension

The rebuild is just starting in Washington, but it looks like Deni Avdija will be around for it.

The Wizards and Avdija agreed to a four-year, $55 million extension, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by other beat writers. This is a straight, fully guaranteed four years with no incentives.

Avdija has made a name for himself on the defensive end, an energetic versatile plus defender, but one who struggles on offense. Avdija 9.2 points a game on a below averaged 53.5 true shooting percentage last season, plus added 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Avdija started 40 games for the Wizards last season and likely will get more starts than that at the three this season.

Avdija gets some security with this contract. The Wizards make a reasonable bet on a solid rotation player, and if he develops a more consistent 3-point shot (29.7% last season) this becomes a high value contract. With all the trades likely coming to Washington in the next few years, this is also a contract in the sweet spot to be moved. Everybody wins.