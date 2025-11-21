WNBA’s New York Liberty reportedly hires Golden State assistant Chris DeMarco to be new head coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e4b8cf0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4246x2388+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd8%2Fce%2F008c85fc4492a2192fa4427a96f2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247668486
Several bubble guys miss RSM Classic cut, though Beau Hossler among those still with chances
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Fantasy Baseball Steals Recap: Juan Soto runs wild, Shohei Ohtani puts on the brakes

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_roto_mvp_straffordV2_251121.jpg
Stafford leading MVP race after Allen’s TNF loss
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251121.jpg
Fantasy significance of possible Burrow return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e4b8cf0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4246x2388+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd8%2Fce%2F008c85fc4492a2192fa4427a96f2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247668486
Several bubble guys miss RSM Classic cut, though Beau Hossler among those still with chances
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Fantasy Baseball Steals Recap: Juan Soto runs wild, Shohei Ohtani puts on the brakes

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_roto_mvp_straffordV2_251121.jpg
Stafford leading MVP race after Allen’s TNF loss
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251121.jpg
Fantasy significance of possible Burrow return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

WNBA’s New York Liberty reportedly hires Golden State assistant Chris DeMarco to be new head coach

  
Published November 21, 2025 03:44 PM

The trend of NBA coaches jumping to the WNBA continues.

The New York Liberty reportedly have agreed to terms with long-time Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco to become their new head coach, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

DeMarco brings a serious resume, including four NBA championship rings. He has been a Warriors assistant coach for 13 years — he was hired as a video coordinator by Mark Jackson and was the lone holdover from that staff when Steve Kerr took over. DeMarco’s role as an assistant coach has grown over the years, and in the past couple of years he has essentially been the team’s defensive coordinator. He is also the head coach of the Bahamas men’s national team.

DeMarco replaces Sandy Brondello, who won the WNBA Championship with the Liberty just a season before in 2024. However, after the team started fast at 9-0 last season, injuries began to pile up to Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and others, and after the fast start the team went essentially .500 the rest of the way, finishing 27-17 and getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs by eventual finalists Phoenix. Brondello has said she felt she and Liberty management weren’t on the same page.

DeMarco takes over a team that expects to return to competing for a title — if they can bring their stars back (under whatever the new CBA ends up looking like, the Liberty left themselves a lot of flexibility, but that comes with risk). Jones, Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and all but two Liberty players (Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally) are free agents.