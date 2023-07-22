 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
MX Thunder Valley 2023 Ty Masterpool face.JPG
An opportunistic decision by Ty Masterpool results in Pro Motocross top-10s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_hovlandintv_230722.jpg
Hovland capitalizes on conditions in Open Rd. 3 66
nbc_indy_iowaquhl_230722.jpg
Highlights: Power dominates Iowa qualifying
nbc_golf_theopen_rahmbestshotsrd3_230722.jpg
The Open Highlights: Rahm’s sensational Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
MX Thunder Valley 2023 Ty Masterpool face.JPG
An opportunistic decision by Ty Masterpool results in Pro Motocross top-10s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_hovlandintv_230722.jpg
Hovland capitalizes on conditions in Open Rd. 3 66
nbc_indy_iowaquhl_230722.jpg
Highlights: Power dominates Iowa qualifying
nbc_golf_theopen_rahmbestshotsrd3_230722.jpg
The Open Highlights: Rahm’s sensational Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

YouTuber JiDion banned from NBA events after prank sleeping at WNBA game

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 22, 2023 12:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 25: Youtuber, JiDion attends a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 25, 2022 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA knows JiDion, the YouTuber known for pranks at major events, usually sporting events. The league watched him get a haircut courtside at a Timberwolves game and didn’t blink.

However, JiDion did cross the line for the league at some recent WNBA games. For one he was courtside, and when the ball bounced out of bounds to him JiDion decided to take a shot, just a “heat check” as he put it.

That got JiDion tossed from that game.

However, what went over the line for the league was his pretending to sleep courtside at another game, complete with a pillow and blanket. That got JiDion banned from all future league events.

JiDion’s reaction likely was a shrug. He’s gotten in trouble with the law and other leagues — he was kicked out of the U.S. Open tennis tournament for getting a haircut in the arena — and just kept on going. That’s the brand.

We may not see him getting a shave courtside at an NBA game this season, however.