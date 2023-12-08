 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Volleyball/Beach: Beach Pro Tour...
Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss win beach volleyball tour finals, finish year ranked No. 2
Dillon Gabriel
Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Finau on LIV report, rumors: ‘Nothing to say right now’

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kordafinau_231209.jpg
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Cameron_Percy.jpg
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
nbc_gc_dpdunhillrd3hl_231209.jpg
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Volleyball/Beach: Beach Pro Tour...
Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss win beach volleyball tour finals, finish year ranked No. 2
Dillon Gabriel
Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Finau on LIV report, rumors: ‘Nothing to say right now’

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kordafinau_231209.jpg
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Cameron_Percy.jpg
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
nbc_gc_dpdunhillrd3hl_231209.jpg
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zion Williamson owns flat play, ‘I just got to be more aggressive’

  
Published December 8, 2023 12:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 133-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zion Williamson has to be better.

Zion came out flat, almost disinterested in the biggest game of the Pelicans season Thursday night — In-Season Tournament semi-finals in Las Vegas on national television against LeBron and the Lakers. The issues that have plagued him all season were laid bare by Los Angeles:

• He has become a terrible defender that other teams target.
• He isn’t consistently aggressive going to the rim, almost wanting to be more of a facilitator.
• We rarely see his legendary bursts, and even then he’s not as explosive as he once was.
• His conditioning is clearly not at the level it needs to be (which is being kind about it).
• He is maybe the third-best player on a team where he should be the unquestioned No. 1 option.
• Zion finished with 13 points and two rebounds, and did not impact the game.

This was Zion’s second consecutive flat performance (10 points, six assists vs. the Kings in a game the Pelicans won thanks to Brandon Ingram). After Thursday’s contest, Williamson said all the right things — as he has done in the past. Via William Guillory of The Athletic:

“I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be more aggressive finding my shot. I’ve got to do more things to get my team going,” Williamson said. “I think I was too laid back tonight. I can’t do that. Defensively, I’ve got to be better.”

Actions matter, not words.

Zion was a stark contrast to LeBron James Thursday — and not because of LeBron’s 30-point outing. It was because of the energy and passion LeBron played with — he wanted this game, he wasn’t just happy to be in Vegas. LeBron and Zion were both touched by the basketball gods with otherworldly physical gifts, but LeBron has spent 21 seasons maximizing everything he could get out of his body and mind. LeBron is committed. Every day. Zion flashes his potential but then coasts through games like he did Thursday. We all hear the words about his personal chef and commitment conditioning, but then we see the reports out of New Orleans about him not listening to the team telling him he needs to be in better shape. Not that anyone needs those reports, simply watch him play and it’s clear he’s not committed to conditioning.

New Orleans has built a team with the potential to be very good, a top-four team in the West that could be a threat to Denver. Ingram is an elite scorer and shot creator who plays a high IQ game, and we have seen show up in the playoffs and big games. CJ McCollum is a top-level shooter and scorer at the guard spot. Trey Murphy III can shoot the rock, Herbert Jones is an elite wing defender and improving shooter, and the list of quality players goes on and on: Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels, Jonas Valanciunas, Jordan Hawkins, Larry Nance Jr. (once he gets healthy).

This is a good team without Zion (and maybe we should see more of it), but it can only be elite with peak Zion. He has only been that guy in short stretches this season.

Zion Williamson has to be better.

Mentions
New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson.png Zion Williamson Brandon Ingram.png Brandon Ingram