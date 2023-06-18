Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fulwiley scores 26 as No. 7 LSU rallies to defeat No. 17 Mississippi 78-70
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fulwiley scores 26 as No. 7 LSU rallies to defeat No. 17 Mississippi 78-70
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers
Sean Pedulla
SP
Sean
Pedulla
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Fantasy Basketball Midseason Awards: Kawhi Leonard makes a case for MVP
Kawhi Leonard’s spectacular season has him in the running to be fantasy basketball’s most valuable player.
Zak Hanshew
,
+1 More
Zak Hanshew
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
2025-2026 NBA Power Rankings: Pistons top Thunder, Cavaliers and Clippers climbing
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Jarrett Allen hitting his stride
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Pacers look to hold onto 2026 first-round pick
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Players praise USA vs. World All-Star Game format but open to change
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
2025-26 NBA MVP Ladder, Race, Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including SGA, Jokic, Wembanyama, Cunningham
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26 All-Stars: Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey headline teams
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue