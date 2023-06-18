 Skip navigation
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's Oklahoma at Georgia
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Fulwiley scores 26 as No. 7 LSU rallies to defeat No. 17 Mississippi 78-70

nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260219.jpg
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?

Sean
Pedulla

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Midseason Awards: Kawhi Leonard makes a case for MVP
Kawhi Leonard’s spectacular season has him in the running to be fantasy basketball’s most valuable player.
