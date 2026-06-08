NBA Offseason Trade/Free Agent Rumors 2026: Should the Knicks extend Karl-Anthony Towns?

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the first domino that has to fall in the 2026 NBA offseason — a decision on his future should be made by the NBA Draft in just over two weeks — and the Miami Heat remain the frontrunner to land him.

But that’s just one domino. What else is going on around the association? Here are some of the latest rumors.

Do Knicks extend Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns playing the best basketball of his career is why the New York Knicks are two wins from their first NBA championship in five decades — something that would have seemed impossible midseason, when those Knicks fans chanting MVP for him now wanted to trade him for Antetokounmpo.

Does this run mean the Knicks should reward KAT and lock him up long-term this offseason? There will be discussions about it, reports The Athletic’s Sam Amick. Towns is under contract next season for $57.1 million, then has a player option at $61 million for 2027-28. However, he and New York could agree to a deal in which he declines that option year and agrees to an extension, which could be worth up to $272 million over four years. Leon Rose and the Knicks front office don’t have to make a decision on that this summer, but it will be on the table. It’s just something to watch.

Knicks will face competition for Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson has been a big part of the Knicks’ run to within two games of an NBA title, and he’s going to be a free agent this summer. The Knicks want to re-sign him, but they are going to have competition, reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line.

Robinson will be the best free-agent center on the market, and while he doesn’t space the floor and has an injury history, the Bulls and Hornets are said to be considering an offer (or working out a sign-and-trade), Fischer reports. Bet on Robinson returning to New York, but this is another decision on the table for the Knicks this summer.

Anthony Edwards wants roster upgrades in Minnesota

Towns was traded to New York in a trade that was all about saving the Timberwolves money, and while they got back quality players in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards is sitting at home watching Towns play for an NBA title. That has Edwards wanting to see roster upgrades in Minnesota, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (hat tip Real GM).

“Going forward after this series, the Minnesota Timberwolves future is in question somewhat because of what Ant feels about the roster, and I wonder if KAT was still there, if he did,” Windhorst said.

“Somewhat in question” seems like too strong a phrasing. Edwards has three fully guaranteed seasons at $157 million left on his current contract, so he has limited leverage to force things (and he generally has been happy with the moves team president Tim Connelly has made). However, if we get through another season and Edwards sees no path for Minnesota to get past San Antonio or Oklahoma City, then things could get interesting. For now, Edwards just wants to see moves that give his team a real chance.

Teams will call Pistons about Beef Stew

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Detroit. Jalen Duren is going to get a well-earned massive extension, and the only question is for how much (his playoff struggles will not change that number much, although he might be “just” a 25% max guy now and not more, or five years, $239 million).

The playoffs also showed that Detroit needs to make a move to add a higher-level secondary ball handler and shot creator alongside Cade Cunningham. Could Isaiah Stewart be part of a trade package to get that deal done? Maybe, reports Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

“If I had to put money on it, I’d bet on Isaiah Stewart returning next season. But will his name come up in trade talks? I’m sure of it. He has two years and $30 million remaining on his contract – a very reasonable figure for one of the league’s top rim protectors. Postseason performance aside, Stewart is a coveted player.”

Warriors hopeful they can re-sign Kriztaps Porzingis

When he’s healthy and on the court, Kristaps Porzingis is exactly what the Golden State Warriors — and a lot of other teams — are looking for in a center. However, how much is he going to be on the court — he has played in just 72 games across the past two seasons due to injuries (and 57 games in Boston’s title year). How will that uncertainty impact the free agent offers that come in for Porzingis?

The Warriors are “hopeful they can re-sign Kristaps Porziņģis on more of a cap-friendly deal,” reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line. They understandably don’t want to pay the $30.7 million Porzingis made a season ago, but what is the number now for an already expensive Warriors team with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on max deals? Will another team strike out on the centers on the top of their list, pivot and come in a little higher than the Warriors are willing to pay for Pozingiis? It’s all something to watch.

Bogdan Bogdanovic hoping for one more NBA season

Bogdan Bogdanovic is going to be a free agent this summer. He has a $16 million player option, but the Clippers are not expected to pick that up, which will make Bogdanovic a free agent.

While some European powers have expressed interest in Bogdanovic, he hopes to spend another season in the NBA, he told Serbian news site Meridian Sport (hat tip BasketNews).

Bogdanovic, 33, is coming off an injury-filled season — headlined by a ruptured hamstring — and he got into just 23 games last season. When he did play he averaged a career-low 7.4 points per game and shot 34.7% from 3-point range — it looked like Father Time was winning the race. If he’s healthy though, a playoff team might pick up the veteran on a minimum (or close to it) contract.

If not, Europe may be calling.